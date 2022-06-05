PLATTSBURGH — Police are investigating a homicide at a Boynton Avenue apartment in the City of Plattsburgh.
Multiple police agencies responded to 97 Boynton Ave., an apartment building, early Saturday morning after a woman’s body was found inside, police said.
Details were sparse over the weekend as the investigation developed. Provisional Plattsburgh City Police Chief Nathan York said officers were first called to the apartment at 4:01 a.m. Saturday. York said the woman lived at the apartment but was unsure if she lived with others.
City Police were joined by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and State Police in the investigation. York previously said that police were not looking at potential suspects. He declined to comment Saturday afternoon on whether that had changed after he confirmed police were conducting a homicide investigation.
“There’s a lot of information coming. We’ve got to sift through all of it,” York said Saturday morning. “But we have a lot of people to send out to follow all those leads. I’m confident we’ll figure it out.”
Crime scene tape and police cars remained at the building Sunday afternoon.
