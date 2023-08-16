PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City Provisional Police Chief Nathan “Bud” York has thrown his name in the running for Warren County sheriff this November.
In an interview with the Glens Falls Chronicle newspaper recently, York said his tenure as interim chief is nearing completion and he is launching a write-in campaign for sheriff, a job he previously served three terms in before deciding not to run for re-election four years ago.
He partly decided to run after learning incumbent Sheriff Jim LaFarr recently “tried to get himself a $19,000 raise,” he told the Chronicle in an Aug. 10 article. “He figured nobody was running against him, so ‘I can spend money left and right.’”
York’s tenure as interim chief of the Plattsburgh City Police Department began in February of 2022 and has lasted this long, in part, due to the lack of candidates that have emerged from New York state’s Civil Service Test the past two years.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest, a long-time critic of the Civil Service Test’s outdated rules, which have made it difficult to find qualified candidates, said the most recent test results have again yielded a “non-compelling list” of candidates to choose from for a potential permanent police chief.
“The results that we got back are the same as we’ve had in the past,” he said.
“And we’ve already turned back to civil service, letting them know that we were not going to take action on any of those lists that were provided.”
The City of Plattsburgh has now been without a permanent police chief since December of 2020.
Of York’s plan to run for Warren County sheriff in the general election this November, Rosenquest said it was always the plan for him to be chief temporarily.
“And depending on the timeline and the success of running for office will also help combine some of this as well. One way or the other, we are looking at options for a transitional plan at this point,” he continued.
“Considering that the whole idea for having chief was temporary, though right now, we really are just waiting for some results and some resolution to his pending election.”
Rosenquest said he does not have a specific timetable for how long that plan will take to come together.
When asked if is looking internally in the department for York’s successor, the mayor said “we’re weighing all of our options at this point.”
“Even though we have been working towards the stabilization of that department, we’re not looking to knee-jerk reaction any next steps. It does have to be strategic, it does have to be thought out and the focus of the long-term plan for that department, as well as for the City of Plattsburgh, is being taken into account.”
