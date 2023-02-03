JAY — After a lengthy investigation, State Police arrested four people they believe were responsible for eight burglaries in the Town of Jay.
According to police, they responded to a burglary on Sept. 28, 2022 on AuSable Drive in the Town of Jay around 11:45 a.m. Police said that as they were investigating the burglary, they discovered that eight burglaries were apparently committed in the town by the same people.
The burglaries occurred on Red Fox Drive, Black Mountain Lane, Whitetail Lane and Hagar Way, all in the same vicinity in the town, police said.
After a lengthy investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the suspects were identified as Beverly L. Birano, 22, of AuSable Forks, Andrew D. Smith, 22, of AuSable Forks, Dillian C. Cumber, 20, of AuSable Forks, and Christopher R. Hogan, 20, of Jay.
Birano and Smith were arrested on Jan. 24, 2023, police said. Birano was arrested for second-degree burglary. Both were arraigned in the Town of Jay Court and released on their own recognizances.
Cumber and Hogan were arrested on Jan. 27, 2023, police said. Cumber was arrested for second-degree burglary. Both were arraigned in the Town of Jay Court and released on their own recognizances.
