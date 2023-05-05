On April 10,the Friends of Poke-O-Moonshine was notified of serious vandalism to the Poke-O-Moonshine Fire Tower. The group immediately notified the New York State Forest Rangers, whose office began an investigation.
“It appears that between April 3rd and 10th, the vandal(s) used a rock to break the lock off the tower door,” the group said in a press release. “They then detached the replica Osborne Fire Finder (or table map) from its housing and removed it from the fire tower.”
The New York State Forest Rangers are continuing their investigation, and the Friends group are asking that anyone hiking the mountain inspect visually along the trails, and that anyone with any relevant information contact the New York State Forest Rangers at 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.
The map is a solid flat circular object, disk-like, approximately 30” in diameter mounted on ¾’ plywood, with an aluminum band along its outer edge, and it may still retain its glass cover.
