MOOERS — Sir Richard of Mooers sounds like the name of an English aristocrat in Cheshire or Chelsea.
It is the nom de plume of a poet, short story writer and photographer who embeds his lyrical verse and images into Quick Reference “QR” codes, which line his book “Love Is” or in single or double imaged canvas prints that he sells in art galleries.
He learned about QR codes at the Senior Planet Exploration Center North Country located in Champlain Centre.
CODING POETRY
“I went to the Senior Center because they had a course on senior economics,” Sir Richard of Mooers said.
“We came across this QR code in the book and what it is was and how it is used today and how seniors can use it and what it means.”
QR codes are used on grocery items such as a package of beef.
“It will take you to a website where you can get recipes for that particular product,” he said.
“You can put information about your self in a QR code. If you change the information, you don't have to change it on the website. You don't have to change the QR code. I thought that was marvelous. So, I asked if I could put poetry in a QR code. They said they don't see why not but they didn't know anybody that did. So, I began poetry into QR codes.”
VECTOR FORMATS
He uses a free app called QRCode Monkey.
“Not many people use it,” Sir Richard of Mooers said.
“A lot of people just use black and white, and I use color. There are different apps out there to take advantage of this, but it's relatively unknown in this country. It's very well used in China for instance. They pay almost everything with QR codes.”
QRCode Monkey allows him to design and make free vector formats for best print quality.
“It gave me just a different angle on poetry,” he said.
“Yes, you need an app on your phone to decipher or scan the QR codes. Any QR code reader. Some phones have them on the phones automatically. The new ones do. It's already programmed in there. I have one called Scan.”
He has two readers on his iPhone because some are better than others depending on the QR code.
Once scanned, his QR codes take a viewer directly to his poems: “Petals,” “Waiting Room,” and “Meaning of Life,” for example.
MARCH 28 READING
“Love Is,” self-published with the Northern Group, is available locally at Cornerstone Book-Shop in downtown City of Plattsburgh or at Bookburgh Books, where he will do a reading on at 2 p.m. on March 28 at Champlain Centre.
When his QR code canvasses were on exhibit at the Milton Artists Guild, viewers didn't understand there was a hidden world behind what he calls “the fingerprint of a poem.”
“They would look at my QR codes and say those are nice colored squares, and they would walk on,” he said.
“I realized if I was there and informing people that they were looking at poetry, they would stop and question me about it. I would show them how it worked, and then the lights would go on and it was a whole different world. But I realized I had to be there. So, I withdrew my QR codes from the Milton Artists Guild because I couldn't be there all the time.”
INSPIRED BY RADIO
The New Jersey native has lived in Vermont off and on as well as California.
His eclectic professional life included bus driver, real estate, insurance, window installation and delivery and tow truck driver in Beverly Hills.
He started writing in the 1980s.
“I wasn't into poetry at all,” he said.
“I was listening to WBAI, a radio station out of Manhattan. They had a poetry reading on there, and a gentleman was reading poetry. It was very repetitious. It affected me in as much as I identified with it. I thought that was really, really good. It was very poetic, and there was some rhyme, meter and repetition. I wondered if I could do something like that.”
EVERYDAY POEMS
He thought of a poem that would contain the double meanings of words.
As he was driving a charter bus, he worked on a poem on a sinking ship.
“It worked, and I was happy about that,” Sir Richard of Mooers said.
“I accomplished something. I started to write, and I've been writing ever since.”
He doesn't have any formal education in writing.
“They are everyday poems,” he said.
“Everyday stuff to love to alternative lifestyles and sensual stuff.”
