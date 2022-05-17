PLATTSBURGH — Shannon Kanaly, author of “Kaleidoscope Emotion,” will discuss her everyday in a book signing and presentation at Lake Forest Senior Living Community in Plattsburgh.
The book of poems chronicles her mental and health challenges as well as celebrate seasonal changes and the beautiful things life offers.
Kanaly, 29, wrote the poems during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
“I started writing in high school when I took a creating writing class, and I have been writing ever since,” the Queensbury High School and SUNY Plattsburgh ‘14 alum said.
“It’s a form for me to process my emotions and process what I’ve thinking. So, it’s always just been an outlet of mine. When the pandemic happened, then I was struggling a lot with anxiety and mental health, I turned to that.”
The self-published paperback, available on Amazon, was released on April 8.
“There’s a poem about grief in there,” she said.
“There are a couple of different poems about anxiety, seasonal depression, things like that. The pandemic was definitely hard for me because I was in a long distance relationship at the time. We hadn’t seen each other for several months, so that definitely did not help my anxiety. I was still working and being out in public, and that was also nerve wracking. So writing was a way for me to calm down.
“One of my poems in there talks about it doesn’t, you know, matter if you’re up high in life or if you’re down in the dumps, wherever you are, you’re successful. I think a lot of people when they feel really down, they feel like they are not being successful. I really wanted to get that across to people. In your life you are successful. It doesn’t matter where you are.”
Kanaly writes during the day, sometimes late at night.
“Sometimes I’ll just even write in my phone if I have something that pops in my head and then I might build off of it later,” she said.
“I might have an idea, and I write it down. Then, I might revisit that idea later.”
The Plattsburgh resident has a degree in art and theater, her other outlets.
“I mostly do stuff through Adirondack Regional Theater,” she said.
Thus far, she has received a lot of positive feedback about “Kaleidoscope Emotion.”
“A lot of people on Facebook were very excited about the book, had bought the book, and read the book,” she said.
At Lake Forest, she will talk a bit about her life and how she started writing.
“And then I think I’m going to read some poems as well, and then open the floor up for discussion about mental health if people are comfortable with that,” Kanaly said.
“Brainstorm ideas about different ways that people help with their own mental health.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.