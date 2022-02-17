PLATTSBURGH – Dr. Randall Horton's orbit is peopled with many constellations starting with his educators/parents, Clarence and Eunice Horton.
He grew up in Birmingham, Alabama and attended A.H. Parker High School, where he played football.
Without any Division I scholarships in the offing, he enrolled in Howard University.
As toddlers, he and his sister were immersed in their HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) graduates parents' sphere, so there was never any doubt where they were going for their higher education.
The award-winning poet and memoirist ripples and riffs his past in a reading/performance focusing on his new memoir, "Dead Weight," on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Cardinal Lounge at SUNY Plattsburgh.
In his memoir, he writes about the effects of being caught up in the '80s national narrative, and consequently, the collateral damage that came from his actions smuggling cocaine.
Together with three accompanying musicians, Horton will kick off his grant-winning enterprise, Project Reform, which brings creativity to prisons and juvenile detention centers helping inmates use creativity to reshape their life narratives.
Horton is currently the only tenured full professor in the United States at a university or college with seven felony convictions.
JULIAN MAYFIELD
Horton's orbit circles those he never met like Julian Hudson Mayfield, an actor, director, writer, lecturer and civil rights activist.
While he was working on his PhD at SUNY Albany, one day Horton was getting his car fixed and talking to an automobile salesman.
“We were just talking about something, and he was like, This guy, Julian Mayfield …,” Horton, a professor of English at the University of New Haven, said.
Horton first encountered Mayfield's essays in Addison Gayle's, “The Black aesthetic.”
In his dissertation, “Culture and Memory and Trauma in the Black Radical Tradition,” Horton cited Mayfield.
“I came to him totally through his essays,” Horton said.
“I was looking at his critical way of looking at blackness. I'm trying to make a case for characteristics of blackness. It's not a monolithic thing, but there are some things that are parallel to what the states of blackness operate in. You can also take out Black and include the other as well. You know what I mean.
“My whole thing was coming at this through this Black lens and making a case for Black poetics within the whole landscape of contemporary poetry.”
STERLING D. PLUMPP
Horton's Milky Way includes Lucille Clifton, Toni Asante Lightfoot, Kevin McDonald, Tony Medina, Patricia Smith, Samantha Thornhill and Sterling D. Plumpp, a professor emeritus at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he got his MFA in Poetry.
Plumpp helped shaped Horton's whole pedagogical approach of what it means to be a teacher.
“Just even thinking about Sterling, it was never what we did in the classroom that I remember the most,” he said.
“It wasn't. I'm not saying he wasn't an impactful teacher because he was.
“But, it was really the moments that we were involved, and we were somewhere and we were talking about these other things.
“The way that he sort of talked about the larger world in context to literature, and he would take me on these sort of narrative journeys because he was a walking piece of history.”
Plumpp was a founding member of the Organization of Black American Culture (OBA-C) Workshops, which included Haki Madhubuti, Carolyn Rodgers, Angela Jackson, Sam Greenlee, Nikki Giovanni, Sonia Sanchez and others.
“He's sort of a direct descendant of Gwendolyn Brooks from that whole workshop experience,” Horton said.
“In a lot of ways, I always felt that I was getting the best of what Gwendolyn Brooks had to offer because he would tell all these amazing stories about Mrs. Brooks and other poets.
“He would just take contemporary culture, and he would talk about things and then he would indeed tie it to something that was good for my thesis.”
Plumpp surveyed the academic landscape when Horton was exiting UIC and urged him to take the next step.
“Sterling didn't have a terminal degree,” he said.
“That was during a time when a lot of Black writers could get tenure without terminal degrees. He knew my circumstance in terms that I had been to prison. He was trying to look out for me. He understood the academic freedom one could have. He said if you want that kind of academic freedom, I think you need to go get your PhD, then you can up your level in terms of your discourse, too.”
Plumpp knew Horton had an interest in intellectual thinking about Black aesthetics.
“I thought I was done,” he said.
“I had won a book award before I graduated. I got a terminal degree. I'm like 'Man, shhh, that's enough. He said, “No. I think you got to get that PhD. It would be long term.'
“And looking back, it was definitely the right decision the way the job market is right now. He had seen the academy shifting as it often does."
E. ETHELBERT MILLER
Horton arrived in “Chocolate City” from Birmingham, Alabama to attend Howard University, where he majored in sports therapy and switched to economics.
His time there can be summed up in Trey Ellis's “The New Black Aesthetics.”
“Coming from that whole experience in Birmingham, then for me I just sort of had this freedom, just took it to another level in terms of getting caught up in a lot of the wrong things that were going on at Howard at that time,” Horton said.
“I tell people a lot of times, I went to the other Howard, between the world and me.”
Then, Horton didn't encounter literary activist E. Ethelbert Miller.
“I met Ethelbert in prison,” he said.
“I wrote him a letter. At this point, I was trying to figure out what it means to be a writer. I said, 'Damn, he was at Howard, and I didn't even know it, man.'
“I wrote him a letter, and then he wrote me back and that began this mentorship in a way as well. He gave me a lot of good advice. He wrote a blurb for my first book.”
Horton sent Miller all his terrible poems.
“He was so gracious,” he said.
“He never said nothing about how bad they were. I thought they were the best thing ever, but they were horrible. I think I appreciate him more for that act of kindness, but also his role of a mentor.
“When someone is excited about something, you have to let that person work through that.
"That's what I learned from each one of my mentors. Certainly when you talk about Ethelbert, it wasn't so much as your hands-on nuts and bolts. It was about letting me explore my creative mind.”
