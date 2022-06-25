SARANAC LAKE — Play ADK has contracted with Phinney Design Group to begin phase one of its project to establish a children’s museum and family resource center in downtown Saranac Lake.
Phase one of the project will establish a scope of work and create a conceptual design and blueprints, which Play ADK hopes to reveal to the community in the fall of 2022. Phase one also includes acquiring permits and site assessments.
“We are thrilled to contract with Phinney Design Group,” Deb Roddy, chair of Play ADK’s Board of Trustees, said.
“This has been a long time coming, and it’s surreal to see them get to work on transforming our old warehouse into the Adirondack’s first children’s museum and family resource center.”
“Play ADK’s mission of helping children grow through play is so vitally important” Ed Anker, Phinney’s senior project manager, said.
“Our team at Phinney Design Group knows that Play ADK will be a robust addition to the area, creating a destination kid-focused corridor. We are incredibly humbled and excited to be part of such a transformational project in Saranac Lake and for the Adirondack region.”
Phinney Design Group is a multi-disciplinary architecture, interior design, green building consulting and construction management firm with a focus on sustainable and environmentally responsible construction methods.
Phinney Design Group’s portfolio contains a wealth of diverse design experiences and projects including the Ticonderoga Golf Course, Queen Boat Co in Lake George, the Bio Building at the Natural History Museum of the Adirondacks in Tupper Lake and many others.
Read more about Phinney Design Group and their projects at www.phinneydesign.com.
When phase one is complete, the next steps will include putting the project out to bid, hiring a contractor and breaking ground.
Play ADK’s capital campaign is made possible by generous grants from the Cloudsplitter Foundation, local foundations, New York State’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the North Country Regional Economic Development Council, as well as hundreds of thousands of dollars in community gifts.
“We cannot thank our community enough,” Play ADK Executive Director Rob Carr said. “We’re at this stage of the project because of our community’s outpouring of support, but we have a long way to go. Ongoing support will be critical to our success.”
Fundraising continues as Play ADK looks to secure funding to bring the project to completion.
Anyone interested in supporting Play ADK with a charitable gift, or want to learn more, can visit playadk.org or contact Rob Carr at robcarr@playadk.org or (518) 304-7440.
