SARANAC LAKE — Play ADK’s Clubhouse is approximately 80% complete, but it opens May 8 to begin offering free infant and toddler playgroups in downtown Saranac Lake.
“The majority of our fundraising has been focused on the development of the Children’s Museum, the capitol project,” Rob Carr, Play ADK executive director, said.
“We’ve raised just over $3 million dollars, which is about half of our budget. All of our energy has been invested in that part of the project. We’re really excited about this because now we have the opportunity to raise money for something programmatic, so we can start actually serve our mission and providing opportunities for families with young children in the area.”
“In this case, the money that we’re raising to offer this opportunity and these resources is going to be invested in what we call our Clubhouse, which is our storefront on Main Street in Saranac Lake, preparing that space to offer it as an indoor space for kids to engage in meaningful play and activity, so different types of toys and experiences, and program supplies.”
DEPOT STREET FUTURE
These playgroups mark the launch of Play ADK’s Family Center, which will be incorporated into the planned children’s museum at the historic Branch and Callanan warehouse on Depot Street once opened, according to a press release.
The playgroups will be held three times per week — Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon — at The Clubhouse, located at 84 Main St. in Saranac Lake. They will expand to include parenting support groups, parent education classes and other fun, free events to encourage family interaction, build strengths and maximize the capacity of families to raise healthy children and build Adirondack communities.
“The need for these resources precedes the development of the museum,” Deb Roddy, chair of Play ADK’s Board of Trustees, said.
“Thanks to support from Saranac Lake Elks Club and smaller programmatic grants, we’ve found a way to provide these resources without taking critical dollars away from our capital campaign.”
FUN SOCIALIZATION
Playgroups will be structured to include skill building activities for each session and offer children a welcoming, safe and nurturing environment to build on social skills such as sharing, taking turns and group learning. The sessions will start and end with play time to give children a chance to play with others, engage in sensory activities and explore art materials. Playgroups also give parents and caregivers an opportunity to develop social connections and build a network of support in their community.
“In addition, we are going to be hiring a play facilitator and coordinator who is going to be working with the parents and the kids while they’re there, just preparing the space, making sure everything is ready and available for them and then cleaning up afterwards,” Carr said.
“We’re going to be offering all these programs at no expense, which is really important for us to be doing and to build this parent community. That’s something that we’ve heard over and over again that there’s a significant need for in this area, more opportunities for parents with the youngest children to form community throughout activity. We’re trying to provide that on a consistent basis.”
If you’re interested in volunteering to facilitate these playgroups at The Clubhouse, send an email to discover@playadk.org.
“We would like to build this parent community and build the participation in the programming,” Carr said.
“Then eventually, we hope that we’ll have some parent leaders that will take more of an active leadership role with the programming as volunteers.
“These are all parent-involved playgroups. It’s not like the parents are dropping their kids off like it’s a camp or a daycare.
“This is an opportunity for parents to play alongside their children. Or not necessarily just parents but just care providers in general and to form community with other care providers.”
On Tuesdays, ADK Play will partner with Origin Coffee Co. located at 77 Main St.
“They have a location directly across the street from our Clubhouse,” Carr said.
“We’re doing a ‘Latte and Playgroup,’ where parents can go get a discount on coffee beverages. Parents go get a discount on coffee beverages there and come over and participate in the playgroup. There’s a really nice parent lounge in the Clubhouse. Parents can sit and interact with each other and spend time while their kids are playing.”
SUMMER HOURS
With support from Adirondack for Kids and Explore Adirondack Frontier, Play ADK’s Clubhouse will also be open for free play throughout the summer on Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon.
The Clubhouse features a mini-play kitchen, a small climbing structure, a ball pit, a quiet reading nook, bubbles, chalk, a coloring/craft station, Legos, Magnetix, a mini canoe for play fishing, a parent lounge area and more.
Visit playadk.org/calendar to stay up to date on Play ADK’s summer activities.
CHILDREN’S MUSEUM
Play ADK has purchased a historic, two-story warehouse and large industrial site on Depot Street in Saranac Lake that will be the future home of a 10,000 square foot, state-of-the-art children’s museum.
Since purchasing the property, Play ADK has completed a site survey, contracted with an architect and begun the conceptual development process.
“This is just the beginning,” Carr said.
“We’re very excited to be able to offer play-based programming at The Clubhouse, but what’s in store at Play ADK’s permanent location on Depot Street will be a game changer for local families and tourists with young children. We need our community’s support now more than ever to keep the momentum of our project going.”
Fundraising continues as Play ADK looks to secure funding to bring the project to completion. If you’re interested in supporting Play ADK with a charitable gift, or want to learn more, visit playadk.org or contact Rob Carr at robcarr@playadk.org or (518) 888-2702.
