PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh YMCA has received nearly $2 million in federal funding that will position the health and fitness facility well into the future.
"This funding is part of a larger effort to expand our facility footprint, which will include an expanded facility, more programming and state-of-the-art features," YMCA Director Justin Ihne said.
STRONGER, HEALTHIER
The $1,973,000 was secured as a part of the bipartisan omnibus spending package for Fiscal Year 2022. U.S. Sen Charles E. Schumer, who helped secure the funding, said that this newly reimagined YMCA would fulfill the region’s growing health needs, bolster North Country public health, strengthen youth programs, and provide a much-needed comprehensive community gathering center for Plattsburgh.
"This is truly wonderful news for the Plattsburgh YMCA, our families, and most importantly the children of Plattsburgh," Schumer said.
"This investment in the community means jobs, new youth programs, and healthier communities. I am proud to deliver this major investment to give the people of Plattsburgh the expanded health and recreation facilities the community desperately needed to ensure a stronger, healthier North Country.”
NEXT 130 YEARS
Ihne said that, as part of a larger initiative, the Plattsburgh YMCA for the past two and a half years has done due diligence to explore the future of where operations will grow and expand for the next 130 years.
Membership, programs and offerings have grown considerably even throughout the past two years, Ihne said.
"That said, we need to position ourselves more to address the diverse needs of our ever-changing community," he said.
"We are so thrilled to have this support from Sen. Schumer. He has always supported the North Country and this is another example of tremendous commitment to our region."
Ihne said a new YMCA will serve the region in areas of child care, health and wellness, youth mental health, and safety around water, which is just the start for the vision of a bright future for the YMCA.
"The Plattsburgh and surrounding region deserves this level of service and we are thankful for Sen. Schumer's support and continued dedication to the North Country," he said.
LOSS OF FITNESS CENTERS
Schumer explained that in 2020 the City of Plattsburgh saw the closure of its Recreation Center, the pool at SUNY Plattsburgh, and the loss of the hospital’s Wellness Center.
This collective loss was hard-felt by the community and displaced more than 1,000 residents from their fitness facilities.
This Schumer-secured grant will not only help fill this gap, but strengthen the health and wellness in the Plattsburgh area with a brand new comprehensive fitness facility driven by the Plattsburgh YMCA, a news release said.
These funds, as part of a larger campaign, will ensure that they can expand current services that promote health, wellness, and mental health, and help to increase childcare services throughout the North Country.
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest was thrilled for the YMCA.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for the YMCA and this investment goes to show how attractive our community and community partners are," Rosenquest said.
"The city is very excited for the YMCA and all of the growth we've seen with that organization. This also goes to show how much support our downstate senators and especially Sen. Schumer, have for our community."
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said the federal funding will help the region stay healthy.
"We join in celebration of today’s announcement. Sen. Schumer is to be applauded for his ongoing commitment to the North Country," Cashman said.
"Sadly other facilities have closed over the last couple years but the demand never ceased. It was going to take a special organization to fill that gap."
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.