PLATTSBURGH — Local and state officials gathered at the Plattsburgh YMCA’s future location Tuesday to announce more than $1 million received in funding for the advancement of the YMCA’s new facility and continuation of beneficial resources to the local area.
The YMCA’s future facility, located at 295 New York Road in the Town of Plattsburgh, was once home to The University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital’s (CVPH) Wellness Center before it was gifted to them during their search for a new location.
‘CRITICAL RESOURCE’
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, (D-Bronx), joined by State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake), visited the building Tuesday to help make the announcement of the investment in the YMCA project.
“The YMCA is a critical resource for so many families, providing childcare, after school activities, fitness classes and even summer camp programs,” Heastie said.
“I spent years advocating for a YMCA for my community because I know the transformative power they have for families, and I am so happy to be here today with Assembly member Jones to announce this Assembly investment.”
ULTIMATE VISION
Phase one of the YMCA project is now expected to be funded and begin in the fall of this year, with the hope to move into the facility fall of 2023.
The scope, scale and timing of the full expansion will be determined by the YMCA’s ability to raise funding for phase two.
The ultimate vision for the new Plattsburgh YMCA will include an updated aquatic center, expanded spaces for youth and teens and dedicated areas for gathering, learning and connecting.
STATE OF THE ART
“The Plattsburgh YMCA child care center, after school program and summer camps are a vital resource for working parents in a child care desert like the North Country,” Jones said.
“A new, state-of-the-art building will be an invaluable asset to the community, and I am extremely grateful to Speaker Heastie for his support and for being here to make this special announcement.”
CHILD CARE
The YMCA’s child care programs are among the most essential resources to the North Country’s working families and the region’s developmental workforce.
Within their three different branches in Plattsburgh and Malone, the YMCA has consistently offered child care, swim lessons, exercise classes and sports for people of all ages and a special summer camp experience at either Camp Akalaka, Jericho, Tapawingo and more with expanded programs in Saranac Lake.
“We are incredibly humbled by the support from Speaker Heastie and Assemblyman Jones,” CEO of Plattsburgh YMCA Justin Ihne said.
“Our vision for the reimagined state-of-the-art Family YMCA cannot become a reality without our community coming together to make it happen, and the generosity is a perfect example of that.”
NEW TRAJECTORY
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman celebrated the announcement by saying “special thanks to Assemblyman Jones for securing these funds. In the YMCA taking over the Wellness Center, not only will it transform bricks and mortar, it will assist with a new trajectory of services and partnership that will elevate recreation in the Greater Plattsburgh region.”
“The YMCA, already a leader in the region, will no doubt provide first-rate services. We are proud to be the home of the YMCA new venture. I look forward to continue to work with CEO Justin Ihne and the YMCA Board of Directors as this exciting project takes roots in the coming weeks and months.
“This project also weds well with the Town of Plattsburgh’s work to redo New York Road including a more pedestrian friendly corridor into the City of Plattsburgh.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.