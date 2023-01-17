Plattsburgh YMCA receives $350K donation

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh YMCA’s renovation project has received renewed support from one local business.
On Wednesday, Dannemora Federal Credit Union (DFCU) donated $350,000 to support the Y’s efforts in turning their future location, the former CVPH Wellness Center on New York Road, into a state-of-the-art health and wellness facility.
“We are honored to continue our commitment to the community by partnering with the Plattsburgh YMCA,” DFCU president and CEO, Chris Hay, said.
“The Y provides countless opportunities for families across Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties; whether it’s through sport offerings, the child care and after school programing, summer camps or general fitness programming. This is a transformative project for our region and I can’t wait to see how the Y can grow with this new facility.”
Among the many plans for the new YMCA, a fitness center, child watch areas, studios and meeting/conference rooms are some to be included.
“The YMCA is a critical part of our community for all ages,” business development manager Anna Hewitt-Channell said.
“The YMCA is something that will greatly impact our current and future generations and we are so proud to be able to donate to their legacy and watch them flourish in their new location. This is going to be an amazing chapter for their team and everyone who helped make this possible.”
Justin Ihne, CEO of the Plattsburgh YMCA, said he is “immensely grateful” for DFCU’s donation.
“This is a significant investment in this project and certainly gets us one step closer,” Ihne told the Press-Republican.
“We still have a significant amount of fundraising to do, but this is a perfect example of the community supporting this type of growth in our community and their investment in, not just Plattsburgh, but the North Country, because this is going to be a countywide project.”
MINIMIZING COSTS
Originally, the Y’s renovation project was set to be implemented in two phases but has since deviated to a one-phase project.
Ihne said doing it that way has helped minimize costs.
“In doing our due diligence for the project, we were actually going to help reduce some of the costs and minimize the construction increases with doing a single phase,” he said.
“So the idea is that we would have a single phase and we would be able to walk into that building at some point in the middle of the next year.”
Construction is now expected to begin on the facility this September, but because the YMCA has raised just half of the funds needed for the complete $12.5 million project, there is no definitive timetable right now.
“Our full construction team and architects are working through all of the pre-construction studies, so the next goal post is to start construction as of the end of the summer — September — but that’s only if we have raised the dollar amount that we need to, otherwise it will get pushed a little bit further,” he said.
“We still need to raise several million dollars before shovels go in the ground.”
