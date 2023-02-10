PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh United Methodist Church invites interested parents to participate in a Zoom Video Forum, “Bless This Mess: A Modern Guide to Faith and Parenting in a Chaotic World” by Rev. Molly Baskette and Ellen O’Donnell. PhD.
In the book study/parent support group, participants will discuss: a brief overview of the book topics of raising children in a Christian faith; navigating developmental challenges from preschool through adolescence to adulthood; developing positive parenting and discipline skills; coping with life emotional challenges including anxiety, depression, fear, anger; developmental challenges; and other medical and mental health issues.
The forum will be led by the Rev. Phil Richards and George VanBuskirk.
“We wanted to offer something for parenting because one is that many of our young parents in the congregation are looking for something like this, and also the other piece of it for me is something to be offered in the community,” Richards said.
“So, we came upon this book as well as the curriculum along with it and said this would be great for parenting in a chaotic age, especially after living through COVID and so forth. That’s one of the things we found, and so we wanted to offer something for parents and families. George VanBuskirk, he’s a member of our church. He’s a retired clinical social worker and a counselor. So, that’s why to two of us are offering this. He specializes in youth and children.”
SESSION DETAILS
There are 10 Chapters, and two chapters will be discussed at each session.
The meeting dates and times are as follows: Sundays from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb 26, March 19, April 16, May 7, and May 21.
Here is a link to the book, if you do not have a copy.
https://www.amazon.com/Bless-This-Mess-Parenting-Chaotic/dp/1984824120
Here is a link to the reading guide as well:
https://www.blessthismessparenting.com/reading-group-guide
In order to offer this opportunity, at least three families need to sign up.
If you know of others that are interested in a group like this, please forward this information. This is an open group to members and non-members of the congregations.
Please email the Rev. Phil Richards back by February 12, if you are interested in participating at: pastorphils@gmail.com
A a link will be sent out to those registered by February 23.
