Plattsburgh UMC raising funds for Community Services roof

PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh United Methodist Church launches a campaign to replace the roof over the Community Services Building.
“It houses the Interfaith Food Shelf, Head Start, Scouts, Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, North Country Gender Alliance,” Martha “Marty” Connor, a retired Methodist minister and church member, said.
“There is a variety of groups on occasion, musical groups, dance troupes, anything like that, various organizations.
A lot of people use that part of the building daily.”
MATCHING GRANT
The new roof is estimated to cost $200,000.
“Part of the cost will covered by the sale, we hope, of two lots on Jerry Drive,” Connor said.
“The church owns two lots. We have a matching grant of $25,000 that we need to match. I would like to shoot for $50,000 from the community. That won't be too much. I'm shooting for it."
Letters were sent out to potential community-minded donors.
“We've gotten some responses from that, but nothing in cash yet,” she said.
“People have inquired. We will recognize donors in ways that they want to be recognized. Some like to be anonymous but others want to be recognized.
“Certainly the Cloudsplitter Foundation will be recognized. They gave us $25,000 contingent on us raising $25,000.”
COMMUNITY APPEAL
The church also received a small grant from the Chapel Hill Foundation.
Church members are contributing to the roof funds.
“My part of it is only an appeal to the community,” Connor said.
“That's what I'm doing.”
The church has a couple of different options for the roof replacement.
“I'm not sure exactly which option we're going to choose, whether it's a pitched roof replacement or replacing the flat roof,” the Rev. Phil Richards, pastor of the Plattsburgh UMC, said.
“We're trying to decide and discern what would be the best way to go on that.”
The church houses a lot of groups within its building on a weekly basis.
“And we want to be able to continue to house, for example, our 12-step Anonymous groups like Alcoholics Anonymous, Al-Anon, NA,” Richards said.
“We also house a Cub Scouts troop as well as Scouts troop on a weekly basis. The Interfaith Food Shelf is housed here, and we also have our Head Start program.
“We're trying to get our roof repaired and replaced, so that we can continue to house those important programs and services for the community.
“That is the main gist of what we're trying to get out in the community. We want to be able to do that.”
Donations for the new roof can be mailed to: Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
