PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh United Methodist Church commemorates its 30th anniversary as a Reconciling Congregation in the United Methodist Church in 2022.
“The United Methodist Church has really struggled with full inclusivity of the church, especially around the LGBTQIA+ community,” the Rev. Phil Richards said.
“So over the last 30-35 years, what has developed is a reconciling movement where churches can become Reconciling Congregations in the United Methodist Church, and that is churches working toward full inclusivity in the United Methodist Church, especially around human sexuality.”
CONGREGATION VOTED
Thirty years ago, the Plattsburgh UMC congregation engaged in a study, and afterward congregation members voted to become a Reconciling Congregation.
“The congregation as a whole voted to become a Reconciling Congregation to work for full inclusivity in the life of the church,” Richards said.
This was a radical and progressive stance three decades ago.
“We’re having a special service on Feb. 27 at 10:30 a.m.,” Richards said.
“The pastor that was here 30 years ago, the Rev. Richard Hibbert, will be here, and he is going to share some remarks around 30 years ago and what it meant.
“I’m going to preach on inclusivity in the life of the church. Much of the service itself will be engaged in what it means to be a welcoming congregation in regards to all people. Much of the hymns, much of the prayers, preaching, and so forth are all going to be centered around that.”
TO WORK FOR CHANGE
Richards said his congregation is looking forward to the anniversary milestone.
“The big thing is this church has really made a concerted effort to work for change when it comes to people’s views on human sexuality, to be more inclusive,” he said.
“We are a church that no matter who you are or where you are in life’s journey, you are welcomed to this congregation.
“The church made a bold statement about that 30 years ago, and we are continuing to live into that each and every week when we worship and when we gather.
“We are not a church that discriminates on the basis of sexual orientation.”
