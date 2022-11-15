PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh’s 2023 budget has been unanimously approved by the town council.
The budget, which was originally submitted by Town Supervisor Michael Cashman in September, showed a proposed spending plan below the state-mandated cap for the seventh consecutive year.
TAX LEVY DOWN
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the plan also showed a tax levy for next year of $3.87 million, which was down $316,456 (or 7.56%) from 2022.
The levy includes the town’s highway fund, Water and Sewer Department, the base storm water district and the town’s consolidated districts: ambulance, lighting, sewer and water.
Additionally, the budget totaled $15.85 million, up $721,062 from this year.
FIRST VERSION APPROVED
There have been no additional changes made to the budget since, Cashman said.
“What we had provided in the first round of the budget is what was approved,” he said.
“We’ve gotten into a pattern of working very diligently as a team with a modified zero-based budgeting that when we present the budget to the council, it really is what we hope the adopted budget will be by the end of the day. and we’ve been, in part, able to do that so we’re very, very pleased with that.”
MODEL FOR SUCCESS
Cashman said the continual budget work he and fellow council members do over the course of the year allows them to be able to pass the budget in such a seamless and timely manner.
“We have, I would dare say, over the last seven years, really adopted a model that has been very successful. It includes the stages of looking at the budget 365 days a year, it has us working with our department heads and the council to identify priorities,” he explained.
“One example of it is local government. Particularly, our municipality, we remain diligent in investments in our water infrastructure, for example, and by doing the modified zero-based budgeting, we really reflect on making sure to stay focused on priorities, which means that we focus more on needs and not so much on wants.”
The town held a public hearing on the 2023 preliminary budget Nov. 3, but no residents spoke at the meeting, Cashman said.
Copies of the full budget plan, which will take effect Jan. 1, are now available at townofplattsburgh.com.
