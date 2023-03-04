OSWEGO — The Plattsburgh State men's hockey team capped off a championship weekend for the school by capturing the crown in the State University of New York Athletic Conference championship tilt with a 2 to 1 victory over host Oswego State.
The win came just hours after the Cardinal women's team won yet another Northeast Women's Hockey League title with a 2 to 0 win over Cortland State at the Ronald B. Stafford Arena on the campus of Plattsburgh State.
Adam Tretowicz gave the Cardinals a 1 to 0 lead in the first period against the Lakers, and Carson Gallagher scored with 3:49 left in the contest to lead the Cardinals. Goaltender Eli Shiller and his mates hung on for the victory.
The Cards await their destination in the NCAA tournament to be determined Monday at 10 a.m.
More will be added to this report later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.