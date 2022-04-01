Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir unmasked

PHOTO PROVIDEDThe Plattsburgh State Gospel Choir has shared the stage with Darius Brooks, Myra Flynn, Lyle Lovett, Daisy Jopling and Sheila Raye Charles, among others. With up to 20 performances a year, the choir performs on campus, at churches, festival events, workshops, weddings, memorials and community events. Members perform the alma mater and Star Spangled Banner regularly at SUNY Plattsburgh commencement programs.