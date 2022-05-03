PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh City School District voters will consider a $48,303,122 budget for the 2022-2023 academic year, which is compliant with the state-mandated tax cap, next month.
The tax levy — the amount raised by taxes — is set to increase by 1.998% to $24,525,714.
A public hearing on the spending plan is set to take place this evening at 7:30 p.m. in the Duken School Building, located at 49 Broad St.
TAX RATE
According to the budget newsletter, the tax rate is set to increase by $.4634 to $23.655 per $1,000 of assessed value.
For a $160,000 home — that’s the projected average home value in the city — that would result in a $74.14 increase to the tax bill, which comes to $3,784.88.
“The tax impact estimates ... do not assume any change in the total taxable assessed value for the city,” the newsletter says. “This total valuation will not be known until June. Any increase in total taxable assessments will decrease the tax rate.”
In his message, Superintendent of Schools Jay Lebrun said the budget “generally continues current programming” with some notable additions.
A secondary math teacher position vacant this year due to staffing shortage would be restored, and a business education teacher position vacant for several years would be re-introduced.
Additionally, an elementary school psychologist position would be brought back, and the budgetary allocation for technology hardware would increase, better supporting the replacement/rotation of one to one student laptops.
FEDERAL FUNDS
Lebrun noted how the district is set to receive more than $6 million over a multi-year period through federal grants, such as those in the American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, among others.
“Much of this funding will be used to provide programming to help students overcome learning loss and to address social/emotional well-being,” he wrote. “However, in our continued commitment to financial stability and our desire not to create additional budgetary ‘cliffs’ when the pandemic grants end, some of these funds have been used to supplant existing budget items.
“This approach should generate somewhat larger annual operating surpluses during the grant period, and may enable the creation of a capital reserve fund.”
CAPITAL RESERVE PROP
Creation of such a fund “for the purpose of financing the general improvements, construction, reconstruction, renovations or addition to various School District buildings and grounds” is a proposition on the ballot.
In the newsletter, the district harkens back to May 2019, when voters authorized creation of another fund that allowed the district to save for its share of the ongoing $9.2 million capital project.
“This strategy was very well-received by taxpayers, who recognized this as a proactive, planful approach to paying for capital works projects,” the newsletter reads. “Though the next capital project is several years away, and specific planning for such has not yet begun, reserving funds to cover the local share of this eventual project will reduce (and maybe even eliminate) the local tax impact of this eventual construction.”
The proposed reserve would be funded up to $2 million by annual deposits from the general fund and/or available unappropriated fund balance as determined by the school board.
“The probable duration of the Capital Reserve Fund is 10 years,” the proposition reads.
SCHOOL BOARD VACANCIES
Voters will also consider candidates to fill four vacancies on the district’s Board of Education.
Three three-year terms, beginning July 1, are up for grabs due to the expiration of the terms of incumbent members Clayton Morris, Derek Rosenbaum and Fred Wachtmeister Jr. Those seats would go to the top three vote-getters.
The person who comes in fourth will serve out the rest of Thomas Lacey’s unexpired term. Lacey resigned earlier this year.
Rosenbaum, Morris and Wachtmeister are on the ballot with newcomers Jessica Perry and Gary Lambert.
MAY 17 ELECTION
Voting for the school board election, school budget and capital reserve fund proposition will take place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, with the Momot, Glasgow and Duken buildings as polling sites.
As the Clinton County Board of Elections is no longer able to provide electronic voting machines, the district will hand-tally the votes, the newsletter says.
“Voters will complete their paper ballot (as usual), and will then drop their ballot into a secured, locked ballot box. Ballots will be tallied the following day and the results will be provided at the Board of Education meeting later that same day/evening.”
Voting by absentee ballot is available to any interested, registered voter who feels uncomfortable voting in-person due to COVID-19, according to the newsletter.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/ycxz7n7v for an absentee ballot application or contact District Clerk Dawn Stetz at 518-957-6002.
