PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Rotary Club is announcing a request for proposals from local organizations to benefit our community.
The Club is asking that all requests for this Rotary year be submitted for review by October 28, 2022.
The Club has a limited amount of money to be distributed to local organizations in Clinton County and therefore, the maximum grant that can be received is $500.
These grants are given to 501c3 organizations serving a larger population and a greater good, not to an individual.
All grants are given toward special projects and not for the general operations of the organization or for fundraising.
Specific events such as walks, golf tournaments, etc. will not be considered. Special funding is available for Youth-At-Risk programs that positively impact individuals under the age of 18.
Please include the project title, organization name, contact information, funding amount requested, length of the program, the goal and summary of the project, any collaborative partners, the budget and any means of recognizing Rotary if funded.
Requests should be submitted to P.O. Box 86, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
The Plattsburgh Rotary Club works diligently throughout the year to raise money to reinvest back into local organizations as well as support worldwide health efforts led by Rotary International.
For questions, please email khaley@cvph.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.