PLATTSBURGH — Hundreds of women, men and children filled Trinity Park in Downtown Plattsburgh Monday evening to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, a historic case that allowed for women’s rights to abortion.
The crowd echoed the turnout two years ago when hundreds took to the streets in support of Black Lives matter after the death of George Floyd.
‘MY BODY, MY CHOICE’
Protesters Monday were given the opportunity to create their own signs on location with supplies provided by Planned Parenthood of the North Country New York. Amidst the crowd, large sheets with metaphors, plays on words or even drawings flashed the message of the protest.
“My body! my choice!”, “Public Cervix Announcement: What I do with my body is none of your business” and “Mind your own uterus” are some of the phrases that were read across the crowd.
Tess Barker, CEO of Planned Parenthood of the North Country, stood atop a picnic table to begin her speech with a moment of silence for all the states that have banned and those which plan to ban abortion.
“Making abortion illegal will not stop women from getting abortions, it only makes it harder and more dangerous for these women,” Barker said through a megaphone.
“Women’s bodies are women’s bodies!”
The crowd hollered with every sentiment Barker preached.
‘WE WON’T GO BACK’
Barker gave protesters the opportunity to speak themselves, to tell their story or to voice their concerns. Several people took the opportunity to speak including a 14-year-old girl who stood up on the table to ask what she is supposed to do if she gets pregnant.
Others spoke of the value of abortion access and warned that other major decisions could be overturned by the Supreme Court beyond Roe.
Gray Adkins, community engagement coordinator with Planned Parenthood, brought the energy of the crowd up by leading chants.
“Abort the Court!” and “Women’s rights are human rights” were some of the chants echoing out of Trinity Park. Members of the crowd also added their own chants to the list. “We won’t go back!”
“Honestly just rewrite the whole dang constitution” Adkins said half jokingly as he stepped down from the table.
Bryce David Whitney, of Cedar Trees, took to the table to remind everyone to practice mindful meditation by instructing everyone to breathe in through the nose and out through the mouth.
“We all stand as one,” Whitney said.
‘IT IS REALLY SCARY’
After the rally speeches were over, protesters lined City Hall Place to display their signs and chant to passing motorists encouraging them to honk their horns. Some motorcyclists revved their bikes and skid their tires to show support.
“This is my third protest since Friday, it is easily the largest I’ve been to out of the three. I am so grateful to see so many people coming out and standing together,” Matt Putorti, a candidate in the primary to select a Democratic Party candidate to run in the 21st Congressional District, said.
“Protesting isn’t just about abortion, its about the precedent, and we know they’re already looking at other court cases to potentially overturn, it is really scary.”
Those at Planned Parenthood did not have much time in organizing this protest after the overruling Friday. Barker was surprised with the turnout after expecting around 100 to 200 people to take part.
“I think this is indicative of how people really feel, there are about 500 people here,” Barker said
“We’re not here just to protest, we’re here because we are afraid of what happens next,”
NO COUNTER PROTESTERS
Last Friday when the ruling came out, a handful of people from Pro-Life Action League and 40 Days showed up to celebrate the ruling outside the Planned Parenthood site in Plattsburgh.
Nancy Belzile, of Champlain Valley Right to Life said they wanted people to know that there are alternatives to abortion.
There was no significant counter protest to the rally in Trinity Park Monday night.
