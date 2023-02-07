PLATTSBURGH — Though Arzu Gul, Ph.D, taught her ESL classes at SUNY Plattsburgh Monday, her homeland was on her mind where a historic 7.8 earthquake hit Türkiye’s southeastern Kahramanmaras province in the early morning hours.
“I’m originally from Samsun,” Gul, who is a Plattsburgh resident, ESL program coordinator, and Literacy Volunteers of Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties tutor, said.
“Although the earthquake took place in the southern part of Türkiye and my hometown is located on the Black Sea Coast, there are still people in my family living in my hometown, who unfortunately experienced it and felt it, too. It was very big and like the most powerful one since 1939. We had a big one in 1999, but it was a terrible one unfortunately.”
More than 1,500 people were killed in 10 Turkish provinces, with some 9,700 injured, according to Turkish authorities in an early AP report.
“My mom is visiting us right now, but my dad is over there and my aunts, uncles,” Gul said.
“I had a chance to talk to my aunts, and girlfriend, my dad. The first one took place in the morning, and another one took place around noon. They both felt it. Normally my parents live on the 10th floor in Samsun, but fortunately he was in our village.
“He was awake actually, somehow, and he was like did I stand up so quick? Why am I feeling dizziness? Then, he just stood up and tried to stand still until it just stopped shaking. We have kind of a two-story building over there. Fortunately, it didn’t shake that much.”
The New York Times reported mid-day Monday that the powerful earthquake and its aftershock collapsed thousands of buildings and killed more than 3,000 people in Turkey and Syria.
“My aunt living on the fifth floor in center Samsun, she was sleeping on the bed,” Gul said.
“Even, the bed was shaking. She couldn’t move. She didn’t know what to do and waited until it ended. Then, the other one just took place. That was one more thing, it was going to happen again. So many people were on the roads. My hometown is very far from the main area, but still I can’t imagine how people living in the southeastern part of Türkiye are feeling.”
MORE NEED THAN HELP
Almost 10,000 rescuers have fanned out across the 10 Turkish provinces hit by the quake and its aftershock, according to a New York Times report.
“We just keep getting some news,” Gul said.
“There is no electricity. No power. No batteries for the phones to charge. People are on the roads in the cars. And, it’s freezing.”
“The weather was really nice until 10 days ago. We didn’t have any rain, any snow, at all. It was weird actually, so we were kind of thinking that maybe because of global warming. It started snowing very recently, just 10 days ago I can say.”
“And now they say that it’s freezing. It’s either snowing or raining, and so many people are just waiting to be rescued. But unfortunately under these circumstances, it’s really, really hard to help them.”
Gul’s friends in the U.S. and globally have created a WhatsApp group to post updates.
“Some friends have their families in the main area in Hatay, Maras, Adana, some cities located in the southeastern part of Türkiye,” she said.
“Unfortunately, they had to leave their houses. They still have some family members waiting to be rescued as I said. It’s really hard for families who live abroad, you know, watching what is happening over there without being able to help.”
“Right now, we just know that the rescuers are doing their best in Türkiye. It’s really not enough. I think all other countries are sending some rescuers to our country.”
GLOBAL MOBILIZATION
More than 20 countries are sending experts and aid to help rescue efforts, according to an AP report.
The White House released a statement from President Joe Biden that pledged support and assistance.
The administration is deploying two 79-person urban search-and-rescue teams to Turkiye, according to John Kirby, a National Security Council spokesperson, in a New York Times report.
“What I know right now, there are thousands of people in need of anything,” Gul said.
“People who were able to get out of their houses, they need some blankets, anything. The others who have families under the debris. There are kids, you know, families. They just rescued one child, for example, but parents are still under the damaged building. It’s a terrible story actually. So, I don’t know what can be done at this point, but any help from the other countries I think will be welcomed.”
