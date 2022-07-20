PLATTSBURGH — Luke Walker of Plattsburgh was among 36 firefighters from 13 different departments across New York State who have graduated from the Academy of Fire Science, marking the 85th recruit firefighter training class.
Jackie Bray, New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services commissioner, announced the graduation of the firefighters from the state’s 15-week recruit Firefighter Training program at the Office of Fire Prevention and Control’s Academy of Fire Science.
WELL-PREPARED TO PROTECT
“I am incredibly proud of these graduates’ achievements,” Bray said in a news release.
“They are well-prepared to protect New Yorkers from fires and the emergencies they will respond to during their careers.”
“They now embark on a path of public service to keep their communities safe. On behalf of my colleagues from the Office of Fire Prevention and Control, we look forward to supporting New York’s newest firefighters as they carry out their future missions.”
EXPANDED CURRICULUM
According to the release, the 15-week training class provides career and volunteer firefighters training and exercises both in and outside of the classroom. Upon completion of the training, graduates receive national certification from the National Board of Fire Service Professional Qualifications in Firefighter I, Firefighter II and Hazardous Materials Operations.
“Congratulations to today’s graduates, who represent the first Recruit Training class to receive expanded instruction through the Academy’s new curriculum,” New York State Fire Administrator James B. Cable said.
“In 2019, our Academy began updating its recruit curriculum to reflect emerging challenges firefighters face in today’s fire service, and our graduates will certainly benefit from this expanded training. We continue to receive an overwhelming number of inquiries to train new recruits and we look forward to continuing to provide this new curriculum to our upcoming class in August.”
