PLATTSBURGH — Kids will have a chance to see the night sky in daytime this weekend at the Plattsburgh Public Library.
Through “The Night Sky” event, a constellation presentation will be held in an inflatable planetarium as part of the library’s summer reading program.
The library is hosting the drop-in event Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the public library located at 19 Oak Street.
INFLATABLE PLANETARIUM
“We actually made the inflatable planetarium ourselves for a previous event. It’s made out of plastic sheets and tape,” Ben Carman, librarian at Plattsburgh Public Library, said.
“Once we inflate it with fans we put pillows and blankets down for the guests that come sit inside.”
The kids will be allowed to poke holes in the plastic to create the illusion of stars.
SUMMER READING PROGRAM
The Night Sky event is part of the library’s summer reading program, which focuses on giving kids the opportunity to engage in the community and library.
All ages are welcome, guests with children ages 11 and under must remain present the entire duration of any event or program.
“The stars are the main focus of this event, but we hope it is relaxing and meditative for those who show up,” Carman said.
“It’s also a great excuse to hang out in the air conditioned auditorium all day.”
ICE CREAM EVENT
The library will be hosting an ice cream event Friday, August 5, at 2 p.m. at the library. A registration is required for this event. There will be a Sundae Standoff for participants ages 12 to 18 years-old, those younger than 12 years of age can partake in the Beaches and Cream event.
“The event is loosely inspired by Chopped, the cooking show, they’ll get to use different toppings as the ingredients,” Carman said.
“It should be fun.”
