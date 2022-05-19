PLATTSBURGH — More results from Tuesday’s budget votes showed voters approving their school district’s spending plans and propositions.
All districts in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties proposed budgets that were under the state mandated tax cap. Voters in most districts overwhelmingly supported their district’s budgets.
Here is a compilation of results from districts received Wednesday.
CITY OF PLATTSBURGH
Voters approved the Plattsburgh City School District’s budget 536 to 268. A proposition for a capital reserve fund was also passed 561 to 237.
“We’re always pleased when voters approve the budget, as it indicates that we’ve been successful in our efforts to balance quality programming with taxpayer sensitivity,” Superintendent Jay Lebrun said Wednesday.
“For many years, the voters of the City of Plattsburgh have approved the resources which support our district’s sustained excellence, and this result will continue to see our students grow and thrive.”
“The approval of the Capital Reserve Fund is a proactive strategy for funding future capital improvement needs, and I’m pleased that our messaging about this plan was well-received.”
Two school board members, Derek Rosenbaum and Clay Morris, retained their seats, while newcomers Gary Lambert and Jessica Perry were voted in.
Rosenbaum received 604 votes, Morris had 397, Lambert had 639 and Perry had 569.
MALONE
The $60,888,184 Malone Central School budget for 2022-23, an increase of $4,717,843, or 8.4% from last year, passed 456-78.
The spending plan will not change the district’s tax levy, according to Superintendent Jerry Griffin.
The approved budget includes 17 new positions, with pending retirements aiding the addition of these positions without increasing the budget, according to Griffin.
The school bus purchase proposition, up to $607,000, passed 439-94.
A ballot proposition to increase the district’s capital reserve fund from $3 million to $6 million passed 424-106.
Voters elected two incumbents to the Malone Central School District Board of Education and approved three propositions on the ballot as part of Tuesday’s annual budget vote.
Three candidates sought two five-year school board seats, with incumbents Wayne Rogers and Wayne Walbridge getting the most votes.
Walbridge was the top vote-getter with 344, followed by Rogers with 330. Kevin White received 246 votes.
District Clerk Bryn Fefee said nine write-in votes were also cast.
CHAZY
Chazy Central Rural School voters passed their district’s budget 235 to 105 and passed a proposition for the Chazy Public Library, 244 to 94.
Craig Giroux and Jason Bruce were both voted to four-year terms, while Chris Demers was voted to a three-year term.
Giroux was voted in with 246 votes, Bruce with 283 votes and Demers with 196 votes.
KEENE
Keene Central School District voters passed the district’s proposed budget 98 to 41. Molly Jacobson, with 129 votes, and Jen Kazmierczak, with 127 votes, were voted to the district’s Board of Education.
SARANAC LAKE
Final tallies in the Saranac Lake Central School District showed their budget was passed 437 to 79. Two propositions, one to purchase three school buses and another to levy $356,092 for the Saranac Lake Free Library, were also passed.
Zach Randolph, with 398 votes, Mark Famer, with 375 votes, and Tori Thurston, with 234 votes, were elected to Board of Education seats.
NAC
The Northern Adirondack Central School District passed its budget by a narrow margin, 211 to 191. Voters also passed a proposition allowing the district to purchase three school buses, 252 to 149.
Richard Moore, with 308 votes, was voted to a five-year term on the school’s Board of Education, while Mark Reif was voted to fill a three-year term.
ST. REGIS FALLS
The proposed budget by the St. Regis Falls Central School District was passed 72 to 18, along with a proposition to purchase one school bus, 79 to 11.
Stephanie March, with 77 votes, Jami Mulverhill, with 65 votes, and Gabriel Susice, with 41 votes, were elected to the district’s Board of Education.
TUPPER LAKE
The Tupper Lake Central School District passed its budget narrowly 342-334. A proposition to purchase two school buses also passed, 376 to 295.
Korey Keniston, with 370 votes, and Davy Dewyea, with 301 votes, were elected to the Board of Education.
CROWN POINT
The Crown Point Central School District passed its budget 59 to 0. Three uncontested and open seats on the district’s school board were filled by Michael St. Pierre, Jodie Ingleston and Anita Johnson.
— Malone Telegram Staff Writer Alexander Violo contributed to this report
