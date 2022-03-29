PLATTSBURGH – SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi pins the college's immediate future, 2022-2025, on its new strategic plan, Plattsburgh Next.
The proactive blueprint charts the college's "Four Pillars" course for the next three years:
Grow and stabilize enrollment
Strengthen student success
Prioritize equity and inclusion
Enhance engagement with the North Country region.
The college's SOAR (Strengths, Opportunities, Aspirations, Results) based strategic plan provides a pathway to the future and provides students the opportunity to make their educational dreams come true.
In a recent Zoomed unveiling, Enyedi shared where the campus is and where it is going.
“This has been an intense nearly two-year commitment requiring extensive research, data collection, conversations, focus groups, data analysis and thoughtful synthesis into the four pillars that form the foundation of the plan that will help guide us forward,” he said.
“This is a transitional time for our campus as we emerged from COVID, and it is the perfect opportunity to reaffirm our values, update the vision and mission of the college, in an update that reflects the 21st century realities of the world, and how we will continue to be a student-first institution.”
The strategic planning process, which included conversations and data gathering, revealed that the campus can no longer work in its respective silos and expect the college to flourish and meet its potential.
“This might be cliché, but rather our new strategic plan requires that we develop a holistic integrated view of the work we do and understand that every action, every decision, every investment in every initiative impacts the entire campus,” the president said.
“Silos will always impede our progress, and so to be successful, we need to view our campus as an interconnected web where we have but one singular goal: student success.”
OVERARCHING GOALS
Each of the four pillars has an overarching goal:
Grow and stabilize enrollment: The plan calls for a stable enrollment of 4,800 students by 2025 to ensure financial stability and capacity to make investments that align with strategic priorities
Strengthen student success: The plan calls for the college to enhance student support, student engagement and student retention and also optimize the academic portfolio to provide career value and social responsiveness
Prioritize equity and inclusion: The plan calls on SUNY Plattsburgh to eliminate equity gaps, increase access and reduce student debt
Better engage the North Country region: The plan calls on the college to reaffirm its critical role as a driver of economic prosperity and community wellness. SUNY Plattsburgh is an important partner to ensure the vitality of Plattsburgh and the entire North Country region
Enyedi recognized the Herculean effort the Strategic Planning Committee undertook to build Plattsburgh Next led by co-chairs Provost Dr. Anne Herzog and Dr. Gary Kroll, former Faculty Senate Chair.
Why Plattsburgh Next? Why now?
“Why do we need a strategic plan at all, and how will it contribute to our success as an institution?” Enyedi said.
“I think that in this period of rapid and unpredictable change within higher education and... COVID has been there, but a lot has been happening in the background, as well. And so combined with the pressure exerted by COVID, it's critical that we are guided by a strategic plan that is rooted in our history, rooted in our mission values, but it's necessary to have a plan that will position the college to evolve towards a positive strong future.”
Plattsburgh Next helps prioritize many ideas shared by SUNY Plattsburgh, SUNY Queensbury campuses, and the larger community during the planning process.
“It will serve to guide resource allocation moving forward,” Enyedi said.
“But most important, and this is something I really can't emphasize enough, the plan identifies and calls out the most critical and challenging factor the college faces, and that is student enrollment. That is our true grand challenge and by not facing this enrollment challenge head on that will prevent us from realizing our potential to be in fact impactful to the lives of current and future students."
DEMOGRAPHIC CLIFF
Why is enrollment the college's grand challenge?
Enyedi shared enrollment facts that impact both Plattsburgh State and the SUNY System at large.
“So, let's talk about the SUNY System for a moment,” he said.
“Between the years 2011 and today, across the SUNY system, enrollment has declined 19.7% over the past 10 years. In 2011, there were 468,000 students enrolled throughout all 64 SUNY campuses. By fall of 2021, the number of students enrolled in SUNY was 376,000 students. That's a decrease in enrollment of 92,000 students.”
For perspective, there are fewer than 80,000 residents in all of Clinton County.
“So, it's a huge number to see declining in our system,” he said.
What's been happening in the comprehensive sector?
"For the 13 campuses that comprise the comprehensive college sector of which Plattsburgh is a member, enrollment has declined 19.3% over the past 10 years,” he said.
“The number has dropped from 92,783 to 73,882 students. This is a decrease in enrollment of approximately 19,000 students.”
What's been happening at SUNY Plattsburgh since 2011?
“SUNY Plattsburgh student enrollment has declined 24.3% over the past 10 years,” he said.
“In fall of 2011, 6,350 students enrolled at the College. However, by fall of 2021, student enrollment was 4,809. This represents a decrease in 1,541 students.”
What does the crystal ball project for SUNY Plattsburgh?
“Well, our projected student enrollment for 2025, this is based on our current student retention data and our current campus enrollment with no intervention, is projected to be 4,400 students by the fall of 2025,” he said.
“And as Gary has already mentioned and stole the thunder, all of this is compounded by the fact that New York state is facing a dramatic demographic cliff that begins in the year 2025.”
This cliff will result in fewer students graduating from New York state high schools compared to today and will affect the entire SUNY System, including SUNY Plattsburgh.
“And this decline is anticipated to last until 2031, so there's no quick resolution to that particular problem,” he said.
“But that doesn't mean, we can't take action ourselves.
“Without a strategic plan, we can't address this grand challenge. There will be confusion, and the future will feel uncertain and unpredictable. Conversely, having a strategic plan is so important because it provides us a sense of direction, it outlines measurable goals, and articulates what must be done now, and particularly provides us the opportunity to affirm our values or put very differently, succinctly describes our 'why.'”
The plan allowed the college to update its mission and vision to reflect its now.
“The steering committee reviewed our mission, vision and values to ensure alignment with the responses and feedback from focus group conversations.”
What did the distillation tell the college?
“This resulted in a revision of both the mission and vision of the College and an affirmation of the core values (see box) of SUNY Plattsburgh,” Enyedi said.
“We will also continue to be an inclusive environment, maintaining strong academic excellence at our core. But most important will be that we will reaffirm that we are a valued community collaborator and continue to support the North Country.
"This is something that has been in place for 130 years, and certainly was the foundational reason why SUNY Plattsburgh and the Normal School first arose back in 1889.”
SHARED VISION
What does the new plan do for the campus?
“What it does is it defines what we intend to achieve,” Enyedi said.
“It will articulate a shared vision. It reinforces the message that all faculty and staff are part of a larger strategy towards students' success.
It defines how successful will be measured through specific metrics. It will aid in our decision making. It will increase our communication engagement. It will support campus-wide connection and collaboration, and as I've just mentioned a moment ago, it will prioritize student success.”
'PRESIDENT'S CABINET'
Though Enyedi said it may sound cliché, with respect to strategic plans, two things either happens to them, they either sit on a shelf and gather dust or they get used.
“And for me, there are three important outcomes of any effective strategic planning process, and I'll share those with you right now: implementation, implementation and implementation,” he said.
“To implement and assess the plan, campus faculty and staff will be identified across campus to serve as accountability partners. They will meet regularly with the President's Cabinet for progress updates and share current information on the college's movement toward achieving goals. End of year divisional reports and the cabinet will assess how well planning priorities have been achieved.
These accountability partners and President's Cabinet will share current information on the college's goals' progress.
“At the end of each year, there will be divisional reports in the president's cabinet will assess how well planning priorities have been achieved," he said.
"So, in a nutshell, that is a description of our new Plattsburgh Next strategic plan.”
