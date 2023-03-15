PLATTSBURGH — Members of Chapter 2390 Plattsburgh Moose Lodge competed for the title of best chili cook during their fourth-annual chili cook-off Saturday.
“It is a slower time of the year,” Jamie Proctor, 2390 Moose Lodge President said of the timing of the event. “It’s cold out, and people like chili.”
SUPPORT CHARITIES
“We compete mostly for bragging rights, but we donate the funds raised through the competition and taste testing to various charities in the community.”
The funds raised are donated back into community organizations and programs through Moose Charities.
Programs supported include Safe Surfing, Special Olympics and Project Healing Waters, which focuses on teaching wounded veterans how to fly fish.
Occasionally, the lodge holds fundraising events for families who find themselves in need of financial support.
“The more we can do for the local community, the better,” Ed Combs, administrative officer of the 2390 Moose Lodge, said.
“And we have a lot of fun doing it!”
EIGHT CONTESTANTS
Eight contestants arrived with chili at the Moose Lodge on Sharron Avenue prepared and ready for taste testing.
At approximately 2 p.m., the chili was ready for taste testing.
“The chili is out!” Proctor yelled across the crowd.
The chili pots were lined up for tasting, with attendees set to taste test and vote for their favorite.
Rolls, homemade cornbread and small sandwiches were also available along with the chili; the cornbread was gone within 30 minutes.
Members would use a small bowl or cup to avoid eating too much of any given chili at a time, but often going back for more.
THE GOLDILOCKS TEST
As tasters tested each chili, voices could be heard discussing which ones were the best, and which ones might not be winners after all.
“I think it’s going to be with two or four,” said one woman at the bar.
“Or six,” someone chimed in with a chuckle.
Other people complimented or critiqued the chili on its spice level, how liquid it was, or whether or not there was too much or too little meat.
‘FOR EVERYBODY TO TRY IT’
“I accidentally spilled an entire bottle of hot sauce into my chili,” chili contestant Scott Dubuque said.
“I actually had to double the entire recipe to dilute it. There is two pounds of ground beef and two pounds of sausage in mine. I also like to use cayenne pepper in mine, but my wife suggested I leave it out this time.”
According to Dubuque, a good chili should not be “too tomatoey” nor should it be like a soup, it needs to have a bit of a bite to it.
Dubuque is an electrician and does not get a lot of time in the kitchen. He said this competition gives him a good excuse to cook chili.
“My favorite part about competing is for everybody to try it,” Dubuque said.
“I don’t care about winning.”
WINNERS ANNOUNCED
After the taste testing was complete, the votes were tallied and the winners announced.
First place winner Travis Stone received a first-place trophy shaped like an actual chili pepper, a $50 dollar prize and a $25 gift certificate to Zuke’s Deli.
Second and third place winners, Cheri Rommel and Dubuque, both received a medal and $25 gift certificate to Zuke’s Deli, as well as a $30 and $25 prize respectively.
