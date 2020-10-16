Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel Inc. launches GoFundMe

PLATTSBURGH – The Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel never looks more splendid than it does right now, but appearances are deceiving
The brick building was dedicated in 1933 in memory of those stationed in Plattsburgh during World War I.
“Maureen Moll is the person who saved the Chapel,” Fred Smith, president of the board of directors of the Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel Inc., said.
“It passed when the base closed to the city and stood empty, dormant, and it was Maureen who led the cause to establish a nonprofit corporation to operate the Chapel.”
MOVER & SHAKER
Moll died in October 2013, and she was the wife of U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Moll, who died Aug. 2, 1997.
She was active in the Plattsburgh community in many endeavors including directing local plays.
“Maureen was the moving force,” Smith said.
“It was Maureen who conned me into being on the board as only Maureen could do. I've been on the board, it seems like forever.”
The 10-member board is dedicated to preserving and operating the Chapel, which is used for weddings, funerals and baptisms.
“And the various events that we've had in the past,” he said.
“The problem this year is we don't have those events. Because we don't have those events, we have this fund drive. We need the money to operate. There is no fat in the budget.”
Operating expenses include utilities, heat and property maintenance.
“We look at what the future costs are,” Smith said.
“Eventually, we're going to have to replace the roof and maybe very soon. We've got problems with stained glass windows. In the best of all worlds, everyone of those windows would be taken out and re-soldered. So, all of that costs a lot of money.”
NUPTIALS NEXUS
The Chapel's major source of revenue is weddings.
“Weddings have been very few this year because of numbers (COVID social distancing) and other factors,” Smith said.
“At one point, we generated $10,000 in a year from weddings. That's not the case this year.
“We haven't had any programs, so we need dollars for basic operation whether it's mowing the lawn, heating the place or cleaning the place. It all costs money.”
GOFUNDME
In the midst of these uncertain times, the Chapel needs repairs for the stained glass windows, exterior trim, safety upgrades and heating.
To this end, GoFundMe has been launched to raise $15,000 to make this possible.
Learn more at: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/plattsburgh-memorial-chapel-fund-drive
Autumn has been one of the peak reservation times in years past.
“There are people who actually want their wedding in the fall because they want it when those leaves are the splendid color that they are now,” he said.
The Chapel is a quaint, intimate setting.
“It's essentially what it was when it was built,” Smith said.
“When you walk in that front door, you're looking at a facility that has not changed in any significant way since 1933.”
