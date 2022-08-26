PLATTSBURGH — An elderly Plattsburgh man has been reported missing.
Fred Kelly, 86, of 11 Tom Miller Road left his residence on foot Friday morning and has not returned, Plattsburgh City Police said in a news release.
He was last known to be in the area of Duke's Dinner; Tom Miller Rd between Beekman St and Prospect Avenue.
Kelly has been suffering from signs of dementia and requires the use of a walker.
He was last observed with his walker, wearing a white polo, pajama pants, slippers and is not wearing his eye glasses.
If anyone has any information or contact with Mr. Kelly please contact the Plattsburgh City Police Department at 518-563-3411.
