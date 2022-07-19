PERU — A Plattsburgh man died in a UTV crash Friday, State Police said.
According to a news release, Joshua C. Boglisch was pronounced dead at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital after a fatal UTV crash on Jarvis Road in Peru.
According to his obituary, Boglisch was born March 25, 1980, in Farmington, Conn. He worked as a senior RV technician at Momot Trailer Sales in Plattsburgh for 18 years. Boglsich was a member of the Peru Rod and Gun club and enjoyed the outdoors, to fish and to hunt.
State police responded to the reported crash around 7:35 p.m. and Peru Ambulance transported Boglisch to CVPH.
According to an investigation, Boglisch crashed while traveling south on Jarvis Road when he went off the eastern shoulder of the road.
According to Boglisch’s obituary, a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, July 21 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Church located at 4919 S Catherine St, Plattsburgh, followed by the Interment at St. Peter’s Cemetery and a celebration of Boglisch’s life at the American Legion Post 1619 on Rand Hill Road in Morrisonville.
