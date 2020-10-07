PLATTSBURGH – “Pip's Room,” a man den filled with 15,000 comics and associated memorabilia, was 40 years in the making.
As a boy, Scott Rivers picked up the occasional comic book with his parents at a drugstore.
“I didn't really get into the hobby per se until I was 13 or 14,” the Plattsburgh resident said.
“We were a self-sufficient family. We had a small general store for 25 years. Mom worked out of the house.”
F & M General Store, named after his parents, Frank and Marion, was off Exit 40 and halfway down Spellman Road toward Beekmantown School.
“All my relatives lived in a row, his brothers or sisters,” Scott said.
“(Dad) wanted to open it up on the front porch of our house, and my mother said, 'Oh no, you're not.'
“He ended up turning the garage into a small general store.”
The F & M General Store was stocked with groceries, guns, ammunition, fishing supplies and had one gas tank.
“Dad had newspaper periodicals,” Scott said.
“He would go to Plattsburgh News by the D & H Railroad Station. It was a wholesale news supplier. He would pick up his magazines, newspapers and comics from there.”
HIS FATHER'S FAULT
Scott was fortunate to be able to snag firsthand pick of whatever comics came in.
“Spider-Man was the first one I bought for myself,” he said.
“That was the Amazing Spider-Man #120. It was a battle between Spider-Man and the Hulk.”
Marvel Comics published it May 1, 1973.
“In that title, they had an appearance of the Incredible Hulk in it. They started out in a little bit of a fight, but of course later on, they are on the same side. They are not enemies.”
Scott's interest dipped, and he didn't buy anymore.
His father was a collector of railroad lanterns.
“He was looking through an antique magazine, and he said, 'Hey, do you have this comic?'” Scott said.
“It was a Captain Marvel Comic published in the mid-'40s. That long ago they had some value to them. I said 'No, I don't have that one.'
“He said, 'I don't want you spend the whole summer not doing anything.' We had odd jobs and stuff but he always wanted us children to have a hobby.
“So he said, 'Why don't you start looking for comics when we go to rummage sales and flea markets.'”
SEARCH & RECOVER
Scott started picking up old issues and collecting.
He scored his first serious collection from a young boy, who lived 10 miles away.
“Anywhere I had to go, I rode my bike be cause that was my mode of transportation,” he said.
“I used to listen to a radio show on WIRY, and it was called Swap Shop. I would advertise I'm looking to buy comic books and I would put my phone number down and I would get some calls.”
Scott would either ride his bike to check on the comics or get one of his two elder sisters to take him.
“The first collection I got was a little over hundred books,” he said.
“I paid 10 cents a piece for them. They were books from the late '60s and early '70s.
“That's where I started doing my back issues on top of what I would buy brand new from the new stand.”
Buying new from news stands was hit or miss because they didn't carry all of certain titles.
“I was collecting about 20 books a month from the news stand,” he said.
“I would have to go to four or five news stands to get all the issues I needed as they came out monthly.”
MINT CONDITION
J & B News at City Hall Place became a sweet spot.
The owner asked him what he wanted so he couldn't put it aside behind the counter.
“'So that way you come in, and you don't have to worry about them being sold out,” Scott recalled.
“So, I did. Especially being on the newsstand, of course, I was a stickler for condition. Kids go in there, you pull through the racks and you bend books back and it destroys them a little bit.”
J & B News was his main source until he switched to a subscription service once his children started being born.
Years ago, Scott used to wrap his comics in Saran wrap.
“Which was a big mistake,” he said.
“The chemicals in the plastic when you took the book out, it took some of the color off the title. It didn't take me long to learn my error in that way." “Subsequently, I graduated to Mylar, archival plastic. That's what I put my books in now. I have been for years.”
Comics are his escape, but his collection includes action figures also.
“I don't do those anymore,” he said.
“I mainly do the statues. They have the statue line from a couple of different companies that highlight a certain character.”
Scott has accumulated them over the years from birthday and Christmas presents from family members.
“Everybody knows I'm into the models,” he said.
“They find out through the grapevine what character I don't have.”
ROLE MODEL
The U.S. Bodybuilding Federation North American Bodybuilding champion was a fan of the 1978 TV series, “The Incredible Hulk” starring Bill Bixby as Dr. David Banner, a widowed scientist who transformed in The Hulk (Lou Ferrigno) when triggered.
“That didn't start me in comics, but it kind of solidified my interest in it and continuation with everything in my life,” Scott said.
“I pretty much based my morality and my life on the comic.”
After a 26 year career in corrections, he has worked the past 12 1/2 years for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
“You look up to a superhero as someone that's unique and genuine,” Scott said.
“They lead a straight forward life in helping people and kind of being a protector of good.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.