Plattsburgh International Airport would see $7.6M from infrastructure bill

PLATTSBURGH — The federal infrastructure bill advanced by the U.S. Senate Friday would allocate $7.6 million to Plattsburgh International Airport if passed and signed into law.
“We welcome any funding we can get and we appreciate Sen. Schumer’s efforts and all of our congressional delegation’s efforts with any funding they secure for us,” Airport Director Chris Kreig said.
GOING TO GOOD USE
Both Kreig and Clinton County Deputy Administrator Kim Kinblom said they were waiting for more details about the funding, including what exactly it will be used for and how it will be distributed.
The county would be interested in renovating three to four buildings within the airport’s industrial park in order to ready them for potential tenants, Kreig said.
He added that there has been a fair amount of interest from businesses willing to relocate to the airport, but “we’ve got to have buildings to put them in.”
Some renovations were done using Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Initiative, but interior work on the buildings remains and the federal funding could help expedite completion of those projects, Kreig said.
“The bottom line is the money is going to good use.”
The airport is part of the region, Kreig continued.
“Anything we can do to further develop the infrastructure and bring in businesses, it only ends up benefiting everyone in the end.”
OTHER PROVISIONS
The infrastructure bill would also send down $1.48 million to Adirondack Regional Airport in Saranac Lake and $550,000 each for Ticonderoga Municipal Airport, Lake Placid Airport and Malone-Dufort Airport.
According to a press release from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) office, other provisions of the $550 billion infrastructure deal include:
• $11.5 billion for usual reauthorization apportionments of highway funding in New York State.
• $142 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure in New York State.
• $1.9 billion for New York State from a new vehicular bridge repair formula program.
• Tens of billions for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund for New York State, including a $10 billion carve out for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and other contaminants.
• Billions for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to help New York communities address sewer overflow and other wastewater issues.
Kinblom said no details had come out regarding whether highway funding would go directly to the County Highway Department or flow through federal sources, and that any water state revolving funds would likely help fund Clinton County Health Department staff and processes for water programs.
“We are very positive about this and we thank Sen. Schumer for his commitment to upstate New York,” she added.
PRIORITIES
Schumer said the deal would be a building and jobs boon “for critical New York needs from Plattsburgh to Jamestown, and everywhere in between.”
“Whether it’s critical bridge or highway repairs, safety improvements at our airports or for water systems, this deal represents massive investments that will rebuild and revive the Empire State’s infrastructure,” he continued.
“From clean drinking water to upgraded sewer to repairing bridges and highways, there is more work to be done, but billions are on the way to move on it and create good jobs while advancing critical projects.”
The bill includes several of the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s priorities. Chamber President Garry Douglas noted how the organization has highlighted to the area’s Washington representatives the importance of robust funding for transit equipment, further investment in airports and federal support for the closure of remaining broadband gaps.
“The focus for months has been on the Senate where a compromise has been reached that includes the priorities we have been regularly discussing with Sen. Schumer and his Washington staff,” he said.
“This includes $39 billion for public transit and specifically $5.25 billion for no or low emission buses like the electric and hybrid buses now being produced in Plattsburgh by Nova Bus and its area suppliers. Plus $66 billion for rail. That means major new contract opportunities for our region’s transportation equipment cluster.”
The chamber looks forward to more details on the federal broadband commitment and other elements of the bill, Douglas said, also thanking Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) “for their commitment to the priorities we and our partners spotlighted as the bill was constructed.”
SERVES EVERYONE
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, a Democrat, said the town has been making historic water and wastewater investments by taking the politics out of water, adding that infrastructure must be about meeting health/safety, sustainability and economic development needs.
“Our nation needs the same for our roads, bridges, railroads, schools, airports, power supplies, broadband and cellular,” he continued.
Cashman spoke to the local need for such funds, and how local government cannot do it alone.
“The bill could also have huge impacts on our manufacturing transportation clusters like NOVA/Prevost with a section designated for public transit,” he added. “For years now folks in D.C. have been talking about an infrastructure bill. This one, however, will be transformational.
“It is also about time we see some bipartisan work. Infrastructure serves everyone.”
