PLATTSBURGH — Increased usage is a trend at the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf located in the rear of the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church located at 127 Beekman St.
“We have an increase of about 38 percent relative to the same period of time last year,” Dorothy Latta, Food Shelf coordinator, said.
“We always like to compare it month to month and everything. It was down a little bit last year. Regardless, the numbers are increasing.”
During the COVID-19 Pandemic, the agency’s numbers were really down compared to pre-pandemic census.
“Part of that was there were a lot of other programs available,” she said.
“People were not going out. Now, people are starting to come out. Our numbers are getting back to where they used to be. But during the pandemic, we also had a couple of things going on for us with respect to financial needs. We had very, very generous donations from the community. People, perhaps, had gotten some assistance money or that knew other people were in need.”
DRAMATIC INCREASE IN FOOD COSTS
The Adirondack Regional Food Bank, where the Food Shelf obtains a large portion of its food, had a lot of food that was available at no cost through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“The cost of food at that time was averaging around 37 cents a pound over those three years,” Latta said.
“Now, there has not been as much food available through USDA, so free food. The price of food has gone up dramatically. The last few months, the cost of food has been between 80 cents and $1 a pound. That’s almost tripled in some cases. That’s a very dramatic increase.”
Last year when people were in great need, the Food Shelf increased the amount of food offered to clients.
“Before the pandemic, we offered four days of food per person per household,” she said.
“We increased that to nine days. So, we were giving away quite a bit of food. However at the end of September, we took a look at our finances. The cost of the increased numbers and the increased cost of food, we now are offering six days worth of food. That’s really for financial considerations.”
EXPENSES MORE THAN PROJECTIONS
The Food Shelf’s budget for the year was $150,000, and 90% of that goes toward food purchase.
“Through September of this year, we had already spent over $200,000,” she said.
“To date, our expenses have been $113,000 more than the money we have received. Historically, the majority of our donations have come in the month of November and December.”
Having less money at this time of year is not unusual.
“But, the expenses are really tremendous,” Latta said.
“We do have money on hand. We are not having to shut our doors. We can make adjustments like we did, from nine days to six days. We can pay our bills, and we are going to be able to serve clients in the North Country. There is more need in the community, and the cost is higher.”
DONATIONS NEEDED
The Food Shelf’s mission is to serve all residents in Clinton County in need of emergency food.
There are no financial restrictions and no appointment is necessary.
It operates through the Interfaith Council as a cooperative mission of the faith communities in the area.
Food Shelf hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, and Friday afternoons from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Donations can be made to: The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf, P. O. Box 1713, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
Donations can be dropped off directly at the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf located at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church, 127 Beekman St.
“We have a website and people can donate through our website (www.plattsburhgfoodshelf.org),” Latta said.
“We decided to move into the 21st century. We’ve set it up if it’s more convenient for people that they can donate through the website.”
The Food Shelf accepts food donations.
“We also appreciate donations of non-perishable food,” Latta said.
“There is information on our website as to what items we can use. We appreciate donations of food, but we can purchase more food with money than an individual can because we can get it much cheaper through our affiliation with the Regional Food Bank.
“If people would like to give food that is absolutely welcomed also.”
