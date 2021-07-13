Plattsburgh Int. Airport vaccination site to close

PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments do not anticipate the closure of the state-run COVID vaccination site operating at Plattsburgh International Airport’s 213 Connecticut Road property will have a huge impact on local efforts.
The agencies pointed to current widespread vaccine availability.
“It (the state site) was a great asset for our community during the rollout phase, seeing as many as 1,000 people a day,” Clinton County Health Department Principal Public Health Educator Molly Flynn said.
“Local providers and pharmacies will continue to offer COVID-19 vaccines, as well as CCHD.”
MORE THAN 104,000 SHOTS
The Plattsburgh site is one of four slated for closure as the state downscales mass vaccination efforts in order to transition to focusing resources in areas where the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average, according to a press release from the Governor’s Office.
Sites at The Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls, SUNY Polytechnic Institute in Utica and Jones Beach in Wantagh will also cease operations Monday.
The Plattsburgh point of distribution opened in January, offering the Pfizer vaccine to both locals and New Yorkers from throughout the state.
According to the state Department of Health, the site began offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine on June 29 and will continue to do so on a walk-in only basis through Monday.
To date, more than 104,000 vaccines have been administered there.
Those who would like to utilize a state-run vaccination site can check am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ for available sites and appointments.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched vaccines.gov/search/ earlier this year to help people search for available vaccine by manufacturer and location.
RECOMMEND
Tri-county area health departments will continue to offer vaccine.
CCHD will hold clinics every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at its office, located at 133 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
Flynn said both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are available, and that the agency will offer first and second dose appointments. Residents can call 518-565-4848 to schedule an appointment.
“We continue to recommend all residents who are eligible to get vaccinated,” she added.
Those age 12 or older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Moderna and J&J vaccines may be administered to those 18 or older.
UPCOMING CLINICS
Essex County Health Department Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh noted that her agency’s “Brewing Immunity in Our Community” initiative is wrapping up this month, though ECHD will continue to offer vaccines on Mondays at its Elizabethtown office — 132 Water St. — throughout the summer.
Vaccine will also be available at Thursday’s Willsboro Farmers Market, where clinic attendees will receive $20 market coupons, and at upcoming rabies clinics in August and October.
“ECHD staff are continually assessing the need to add additional clinics to our schedule and we encourage residents to call us if they have a group of people — large or small — who are interested in being vaccinated,” Whitmarsh said. “We will work to accommodate these requests as much as possible.”
Franklin County Public Health will offer vaccine at clinics, its 355 W. Main St. office in Malone, the Franklin County Fair and other events this summer, spokesperson Sarah Granquist said.
