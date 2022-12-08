PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority will dedicate “Jack Fisher Park” and the creation of the Jack Fisher Endowment Fund in memory and honor of John “Jack” Fisher, former owner/operator of Plattsburgh Distributing Co., Inc. who passed away last year.
The Jack Fisher Endowment Fund has been established by Fisher’s wife, Germaine Fisher, and sister Connie Fisher with inspiration and guidance from Shirley O’Connell.
Jack Fisher Park will encompass 150 affordable housing units within the Plattsburgh Housing Authority. The Ted K. Center is located within the Jack Fisher Park.
The Ted K. Center is a youth center for families and residents of Plattsburgh Housing Authority housing programs dedicated to providing free educational, socialization and recreational activities to help create an engaged and dynamic community.
The Ted K. Center offers a variety of programs including, early childhood, after school, summer lunch program, an on-site kiln and established partnerships with local artists, a fully internet connection computer lap and laptops, a community garden and programming with over 30 community-based organizations.
According to a news release from PHA, formal education was the key to Jack’s success.
When he was a sophomore in high school, he decided to read the Random House Dictionary (1,664 pages) from cover to cover. Reading five to six pages daily he finished in one year.
This gave him an amazing command of the English language and he used it throughout his life. Jack respected everyone and he was always willing to help anyone that needed food, clothing, or a job.
Jack gave everyone a second chance to be a better person. He believed the best of everyone. Children were his personal joy even though he never had any of his own. Their youth and enthusiasm gave him great happiness.
He was a great listener, and his heart was always open to others in many ways. His passing prevented him from continuing to help the Plattsburgh community. His memory and legacy will live through the Jack Fisher Park and the Ted K. Center.
Germaine and Connie Fisher would like to welcome everyone, especially those that were friends of Jack, to the naming ceremony at 2 p.m. on Dec. 16, at 8 Tyrell Ave.
