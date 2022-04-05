PLATTSBURGH — The city and town of Plattsburgh, SUNY Plattsburgh's Sigma Lambda Upsilon/Señoritas Latinas Unidas Sorority, Inc. and University Police are coordinating Plattsburgh GreenUP, a community-wide cleanup day, to be held Saturday, April 23.
In honor of Earth Day, celebrated on April 22 each year, residents and students are encouraged to get outside in their neighborhood or local park, the downtown district, SUNY campus or the city beach to pick up litter and organic waste, and/or plant trees and flowers, according to a press release.
CAN WIN PRIZES
Register for the cleanup to be eligible to win prizes by using the QR code advertised by the city or going to https://tinyurl.com/4nxdddaz.
Participants will have more chances to win by posting photos on social media using the hashtag #PlattsburghGreenUP2022 and tagging @discover_plattsburgh, @SLU_AE and @thetownofplattsburgh.
Garbage bags, gloves and paper yard waste bags will be available to pick up at City Hall, located at 41 City Hall Place, from 9 to 10 a.m. the day of the cleanup. The bags were donated by Lowe's Home Improvement.
ICE CREAM PARTY
Following the cleanup, participants can return to City Hall between 1 to 3 pm. for an ice cream exchange, during which Mr. Ding-a-ling will hand out free ice cream to those who drop off their bagged trash from the community clean up, while supplies last, the release said.
The city said the cleanup is intended for public spaces, like sidewalks and parks, and neither the city nor the town will accept refuse from residents' personal homes.
Details on how to dispose of personal refuse are on the city and town's respective websites.
All Plattsburgh events are subject to change or cancellation and will abide by the most up to date COVID-19 guidance from the Clinton County Health Department, the release said.
Community groups, organizations or local business that would like to be part of this event are asked to contact Courtney Meisenheimer at meisenheimerc@cityofplattsburgh-ny.gov.
