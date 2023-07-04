PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh hosted the annual Independence Day celebration for the community with a fly over performed by the Vermont Air National Guard, a food truck food court, parade, live music and fireworks.
An estimated crowd of 5,000 people lined the streets and brave the scorching heat to enjoy the show.
The day started with the Vermont Air National Guard flying four F-35 Lightning II jets over City Hall just before 11 a.m. While they didn’t break the sound barrier, the roaring engines were heard across the city.
“We got in touch with the Vermont Air National Guard, they were planning to fly over southern Vermont, then make their way up north to loop around,” Courtney Meisenheimer, community engagement coordinator for the City of Plattsburgh, said.
“I think it is a nice thing for us, considering the history of the area and the old base.”
Following the fly over, the food truck food court opened in Trinity Park, featuring local food trucks Tammy’s Lunchbox, Twisted Sisters, Nourish by Tiffanie, High Peaks Brewing and a recent addition, Peace Love and Grilled Cheese.
Other concessions such as fried dough, snow cones, drinks and more were also available in the food court.
“I am from Tampa, Florida, but I have family up here, my brother and sister-in-law live here.” Sgt. Davis, out-of-town celebration attendee, said.
“We got to see the F-35s fly over us from on the water, it was awesome.”
“I love the home-town feel of the city,” he added.
The Peru Cub Scout troop 8049 were selling red, white and blue cowboy hats, bubbles and other fun things for kids, as well as cotton candy.
The money raised will be put toward uniforms, badges, camping trips and other troop activities.
Boy Scout Troop 8039g were also selling concessions including water, sports drinks, snow cones and more.
“The lines for these food trucks are wicked long,” Frank Donton, celebration attendee, said.
“We did get snow cones from the scouts over there though.”
At 1 p.m., the parade began, including over 50 groups of local businesses, clubs and organizations.
“We have about 52 groups in the parade including the (North Country) Honor Flight, dance groups and theater groups, all kinds,” Meisenheimer said.
“This is the biggest parade since I started working here.”
For the first time, a designated accessibility tent was set up on the North Lawn of City Hall with an unobstructed view of the parade for those in wheelchairs or with mobility restrictions.
A designated “quiet zone” was set up, for families with auditory sensitivities, along the parade route on the bend on Empire State Trail, where Plattsburgh Pediatrics once was.
“The quiet zone is perfect for the kids,” said a mother with two kids.
Participating floats departed from the corner of Hamilton Street and Club Road, down Jay Street to Bridge Street to City Hall Place and over to Cumberland Avenue and concluded at Wilcox Docks.
“The parade is better than last year,” Lisa, parade spectator, said.
“It’s good to see local groups and volunteers involved.”
“I’ll be back later for the music and fireworks,” she added.
A live music performance including Ursa and the Major Key, a local indie rock band, was at 5:30 p.m. on the steps of City Hall, followed by a performance by Midnight North at 7:30 p.m.
According to Rolling Stone, Midnight North was named “Best New Act” at the Peach Music Festival in 2018.
The concert was free.
The evening ended with the traditional fireworks show.
“I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Chris Rosenquest, City of Plattsburgh Mayor, said.
“This is the largest parade we have done here in the city. I am always excited to see the community come together,”
“Despite the construction people have found their way Downtown to celebrate today,” he added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.