PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Army Lt. Col. (Ret) Max Rieske, a direct descendant of Capt. Nathaniel Platt, purchased four bronze plaques and five flag holders for his ancestor and his brothers – Zephaniah, Charles, and Daniel Platt.
“He lives in Fruitport, Michigan, and he was looking for help to get these installed in the Plattsburgh cemetery,” Terry Bechard, past Regent, Saranac Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, said.
“It took time, and then the pandemic hit. Finally last summer in August of 2022, Craig Russell, my husband, Tom Bechard, four DAR members — myself, Deborah Gifford, Cathie Davenport and Diane Parmeter — found the graves in Riverside of the four Platt brothers — Zephaniah, Nathaniel Charles and Daniel — and installed them. And, today we had the dedication of those plaques.”
‘THANK YOU, GRANDFATHER’
It was a very rainy Saturday for the Plaque Dedication Service held recently for the Revolutionary War Patriots in Riverside Cemetery in Plattsburgh.
Rieske, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution from Fruitport, Michigan, was unable to attend.
But, Robert “Bob” Platt, a direct descendant of Zephaniah, and his wife, Denise, made the trip down from Deer Isle, Maine.
“All I can say is, thank you, grandfather,” Bob said.
The dedication was sponsored by the Saranac Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) and colors were posted and retired by the American Revolutionary War Guard – Kevin Bullis, Craig Rock, and John Rock – American Legion Fountain Brothers Post 1619 West Plattsburgh.
Re-enactors Craig Russell and Charlie Mitchell, of the Battle of Valcour Chapter, SAR, laid the wreaths and placed flags at each of the grave sites.
Bechard was mistress of ceremony, and the invocation and benediction were given by Deborah Gifford, Secretary, Saranac Chapter, NSDAR.
The national anthem was sung by Katherine Duesberg, Saranac Chapter, NSDAR.
Remarks were made by Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman.
“I would like to say it is an honor and a privilege to be here. I want to thank the DAR for all that they do continuously to keep our American story alive. You know, it says something about how we honor the dead by the stories that we tell as the living. and it is critical for us to continue to do so. We each may have the challenge of being considered historians, but we can certainly be storytellers. and our story is deep within the heart of the North Country and the greater Plattsburgh region,” he said.
“I will end on saying, many of you know that John Rock, and others, and I have been very passionately working on a Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project. I can tell you that we are breaking ground weeks from today. Literally, weeks from today. So, be on the lookout and that will give you a great connection to Valcour Island, Crab Island, and the greater story of the American Revolution. So, thank you for being here today.”
Other attendees included Calvin Castine, Clinton County Area 1 Legislator; New York DAR District IV Director Melissa Dawson, Regent Diane Parmeter Wills, Saranac Chapter, NSDAR; and Helen Nerska, Treasurer of the Saranac Chapter, NSDAR.
“To all who pause in this place, may these markers make effective the voice of these memorials,” Wills said.
“May it remind us of those whose service to country and heroic sacrifices aided and advanced the cause of independence.”
Nerska, Acting Chaplain, said, “Let us pray: We give You thanks, Almighty and everlasting God, for the records of the past which give inspiration and courage to our generation.
“We thank You for the lessons silently taught by memorials to events of distant years and to deeds of long ago. May we add our assurances to these, increasing their strength for generations yet to be. Amen.”
“Help us to be worthy of our noble patriots,” Wills said.
The audience joined in:
“Our forefathers put their faith in You, O Lord, and You have delivered them to this land of plenty. History tells us that what is needed today is not just a show of greatness and a parade of power, but a dedication to great ideas and high endeavor.”
“Nothing is really ended until it is forgotten,” Wills said.
“Whatever is kept in memory still endures. Therefore, we the members of the Saranac Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, dedicate these markers in grateful recognition of the services of four brothers, Colonel Zephaniah Platt, Captain Nathaniel Platt, Captain Charles Platt and Sailor Daniel Platt, all Patriots of the American Revolution.
“May it help to keep alive an appreciation of our heritage. To all who pause in this place, may these markers make effective the voice of the memorials. May it remind them of the nobility of life well lived and quicken their response and acknowledgment of the ever-continuing call to unselfish service.”
Bechard read a biography (see box) of the four Platt brothers, as Russell and Mitchell placed wreaths and flags at each grave.
Nerska led the “American’s Creed” by William Tyler Page, which was followed by the benediction, retiring of the colors, and light refreshments.
Robert Platt knew quite a bit about his ancestor, who founded Plattsburgh.
“The reason we’re in town, we’re leaving a document off with the cultural society (Clinton County Historical Association) for keeping,” he said.
“It’s a map and an indenture, a conveyance of some Plattsburgh land back in the 1700s.”
Asked when he grasped Zephaniah Platt’s importance:
“About the time I got off the ferry,” Robert said.
