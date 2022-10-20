ADMISSION: The free event is generously supported by the Center for Canadian Studies and the School of Arts and Sciences at SUNY Plattsburgh. An upcoming Film Forum slated for the Spring will be dedicated to Latin American cinema (Dr. Arrendondo’s specialty), supported by the Latin American Studies program.

OBITUARY

Dr. Isabel Arredondo, 62, of Couch Street, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

She was born in Madrid, Spain on May 8, 1960, daughter of Jose Manuel Arredondo and Maria Isabel Diaz Llado.

Isabel attended the Complutense University of Madrid, the University of California, San Diego, the University of California, Berkeley, and Concordia University in Montreal, Canada.

She was a professor at Plattsburgh State University since 1994.

Isabel was an avid outdoorswoman and loved to go kayaking, skiing, camping, and hiking. She was a devoted mother, professor, and author. Isabel was a frequent traveler for both pleasure and research for her books.

Above all else was her love for her family.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband, Douglas Yu; children, Javier Yu and Isabel Yu; her mother, Maria Isabel Diaz Llado; and siblings, Jose Manuel Arredondo (Pilar), Carlos Arredondo, and Javier Arredondo (Coral).

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

February 2018

In collaboration with Wounded Galaxies and the Burroughs Century Ltd., the Center for Documentary Research and Practice presents this Sawyer Seminar event honoring Fernando Birri. Birri was an Argentine filmmaker and theorist, considered by many to be the father of the New Latin American Cinema. He died in December 2017, and this is the first event in what will surely be an international re-examination of his life and work.

Isabel Arredondo will present a lecture on Fernando Birri on Friday, February 9 at 2 p.m. in the IU Cinema. The lecture is part of Sawyer Seminar series on “Documentary Media and Historical Transformations,” and is also part of a panel included in the Wounded Galaxies conference, but is free and open to the public, whether registered for the conference or not.

March 2017

The Institute for Ethics in Public Life is hosting two new fellows for the spring 2017 semester: Dr. Isabel Arredondo, professor in the modern languages and cultures department, and Dr. Maureen Squires, education professor from the School of Education, Health and Human Services.

Arredondo is spending her time at the institute exploring the uses of film, art and literature to expose students to concepts of ethics and moral problem-solving.

According to Dr. Jonathan Slater, director of the institute and associate professor and chair of the Journalism and Public Relations Department, Arredondo plans to develop curriculum in her field that examines ways changes in ethical and civic engagement at the global level necessarily affect citizens on both personal and local levels, a press release said.

Squires investigating the perceptions of college students with disabilities.

According to Slater, she will incorporate the results of this investigation into the teacher education curriculum in a way that better addresses the apprehension of disability as an issue of social justice and moral competence.

The Institute for Ethics in Public Life provides fellowships to faculty for release time from two courses and a private office in the suite of offices in Hawkins Hall.

During the residency, fellows spend their time developing ways to integrate ethics and civic responsibility into their teaching.

NOVEMBER 11, 2008

Arredondo Receives Fulbright Award

Dr. Isabel Arredondo, associate professor of foreign languages and literature at SUNY Plattsburgh, received a Fulbright Scholar grant to lecture and conduct research on Venezuelan cinema at the University of Zulia in Maracaibo, Venezuela, during the 2008-09 academic year.

Arredondo has already traveled to her host country and is thoroughly enjoying the opportunity.

"I never expected my research in Venezuelan cinema to be such an enriching experience and the Venezuelan people to be so welcoming," Arredondo said.

An expert in minority discourse, especially gender and ethnicity, Arredondo's dissertation focused on the representation of the Mayas in the 1940's Guatemalan literature. This work was which was published as a book, titled "De brujos y naguales: La Guatemala imaginaria de Miguel Angel Asturias."

Arredondo teaches courses on Latin American culture and film, and Spanish language and has actively participated at the Latin American Studies Association, where she organized the program on Arts and the Media in 1998, chaired panels in 1995, 1997 and 2000, and presented papers from 1995-2000. She received her master's degree from the University of Madrid and her Ph.D. in Latin American Literature, from the University of California, Berkeley.

Arredondo is one of approximately 1,100 U.S. faculty and professionals who will travel abroad through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program.