PLATTSBURGH — Several Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market vendors were setting up stations with care Friday afternoon on the eve of the market's opening day.
It will open at its new site at the City of Plattsburgh's harborside Saturday morning and Market Manager and Vice President Julie Baughn said she and other vendors were looking forward to a good season.
"This year will be even more special because we are at our new location which offers much more room for additional vendors, parking and events," she says in a recent city news release. "We’re so grateful to the city for creating a new home for the market."
AT HARBORSIDE
Renovations recently wrapped up at the market's new building, a former Municipal Lighting Department building just off of Green Street.
The building was slated for demolition before city officials saw it as a possible market relocation opportunity when the Durkee Street parking lot, former home to the market, was being eyed for a mixed-use development project.
The Green Street building was later rehabbed, including asbestos abatement and plumbing updates, and has been painted inside and out. Over 100 parking spaces were added onsite, along with a number of other site improvements.
CRITICS
While some community members criticized the new site's condition or its close proximity to the city's Water Resource Recovery Facility, Baughn had her sights set on the positives.
She said the building was in much better condition than the former one in the Durkee Street parking lot, and said it had a larger interior, allowing vendors to expand their station sizes. She also praised its newly-painted interior, calling it "nice and bright," and said there was space enough outdoors for vendors, food trucks, a picnic area, kids play area and eventual large events, COVID permitting.
Baughn expects more improvements throughout the season, like a possible mural on the building's exterior, and hopes the city will continue to fund projects there in the future.
SITE SMELL
The chief complaint of those concerned with the new location has been a possible stench wafting from the Water Resource Recovery Facility.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said waste was typically hauled there Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., but could be accepted on the weekends or off hours "if there are extenuating circumstances."
"The haulers have been advised that no septage will be accepted when the Farmer’s Market is operating," he said. "For now, none will be accepted during Saturday operating hours."
Leachate, which he said "does not usually cause odors," would still be accepted unless it proves to be a problem.
"We’re also aware of the public perception we’re facing with the market’s relocation," Rosenquest says in the news release. "As is often the case, perception does not reflect reality and I will personally provide a tour of the (Water Resource Recovery Facility) to anyone who has concerns over its current or future impact.
"I believe it’s crucial for our city’s residents to see exactly what that facility does and how it supports not only the region’s environmental goals but also how it bolsters both the city’s financial stability and its opportunities for growth.”
AREA GROWTH
The Farmers Market's new location at the city's harborside is only a portion of the city's plans to redevelopment that waterfront area. The Water Resource Recovery Facility itself is undergoing major renovations as part of a $20 million investment to address concerns with noise, odor and aesthetics.
City officials are also in discussions regarding a hotel development and will host multiple fishing tournaments in that area this year, as well.
"Our ultimate goal is that this area becomes a true destination for future generations," Rosenquest says in the release. "I know it will take time to get there as we slowly chip away at those projects to improve this area."
MARKET HOURS
The market has over 35 vendors scheduled to operate this year including seven new ones.
A range of fresh fruit and veggies, various baked goods and maple products, as well as wine and spirits, jams, jellies and honey will be for sale there this year. Non-food items include quilts, hand-carved wooden crafts, crocheted items, handmade plushies, glass art and jewelry.
Food trucks, which will not need a market membership only a city food truck permit, are expected to set up there throughout the season.
The market will be open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. As the season progresses, additional hours will be added.
