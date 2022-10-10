PLATTSBURGH — Local craft and harvest vendors offered market goers a last chance to stock up as the 2022 season for the Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters Market came to a close Saturday.
The market season begins on Mother’s Day and runs through to Indigenous People’s Day at the market’s location on Green Street.
Marketgoers on Saturday enjoyed live music performed by Funky Freddy and food available for purchase from The DogFather food truck.
“This market is a great opportunity for people to come and see what they might want to buy,” said Connie Cassevaugh, painter and vendor at the market.
“It gives them the chance to talk to the artist about what they are buying, and ask questions.”
TIGHTENING ECONOMY
Vendors said they had seen a change in foot traffic density in response to the economy tightening up in recent months.
“This season has been good,” said Sue Carusone, president of the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market.
“Compared to previous years, it’s OK, I cannot speak for all vendors but sales are down and I think the economy is at fault, people have less spending money.”
Carusone is a nature photographer and sells the photos at the market. In recent months, there has been a difficulty acquiring supplies required to frame the photos before hitting the market.
Vendor and customer attendance at the market tends to slow as the season wraps up, vendors noted.
That’s especially true for produce vendors as the growing season ends for a lot of their goods.
