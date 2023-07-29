PLATTSBURGH — Despite the rainy and smoky summer, the Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market has stayed busy.
“It’s really been going good,” first year manager of the market Sue Carusone said.
“Actually one of the vendors said last week … I can’t believe the (amount of) people here. We have a lot of new vendors. We have a lot of new people. So new customers, new buyers. It’s working good.”
So far this season, one of the most popular additions to the market has been “The Little Free Library,” where shoppers bring a book and exchange it there for free.
Though Carusone said “if you want to take a book, take a book.”
“But most people bring books (to exchange).”
For those interested, the market is open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Green Street at the City of Plattsburgh’s Harborside until Oct. 7.
With August just a couple days away, the market is now entering the midway point in its season. But there’s still a lot of activities planned for the coming weeks and months.
On Aug. 12, for example, the market will celebrate Farmers Market Week.
“This year the theme is “Farmers Markets Bring People Together”, emphasizing the role markets play in joining together community connections, farmers, artisans, home processors and crafters,” a press release from market organizers said.
“We encourage residents and visitors to join us at the market for a variety of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, and handcrafted items.”
The Little Free Library, along with the new Power of Produce Program, which encourages children to eat more fruits and vegetables, will both be celebrated at the market on Aug. 12 as well. As usual, a play area for children is available every market day too.
“We’re kind of working on a new market here,” Carusone said.
“Change ourselves a little bit and try to make things better for people and, you know, I hope people get that.”
Halfway through her first year managing the market, Carusone added that overall, it has been a good experience for her.
Although there have been some hiccups, including the market building’s leaky roof and the lack of ventilation on hot days.
“We’re all kind of accustomed to it now,” Carusone said.
“But they (the city) are working with us and … kind of filling us in on what the future might hold and helping us out.”
That help from the city seems to be on the way sooner rather than later.
At the last Common Council meeting, the city approved two resolutions in regard to a new farmer’s market roof.
“This resolution specifically increases funding for a capital project to pay for the design services. There’s a separate resolution for design, bid management, construction, inspection,” Community Development Director Matt Miller explained.
“That design proposal will result in schematics for a new roof to be built at the farmer’s market to fully and finally address the persistent roof leaks we have been unable to stop.”
Miller said the idea is that the new roof would be built over the old one.
“The current thinking is that if the structural elements can be shown to support the weight of the new roof and be built over the existing roof that would be preferable to removing the existing roof and building a new one in its place.
“Because the latter option will require adjustments to several other building components.”
Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) asked if the design would include improvements to the market’s ventilation.
Miller said “There are no specific items to address the ventilation.”
“We’ve been in discussions with the farmer’s market leadership, and as part of the phase two improvements to the farmer’s market, we added two large exhaust fans on the roof, but it is still a tin metal building and in direct sunlight on a summer day, it’s very difficult to keep it cool and the farmer’s market themselves use several large fans to move air around,” he continued.
“Right now, that’s the best we can hope for with the building as it is.”
When asked for a timetable on the new roof, Mayor Chris Rosenquest said “The engineering and design comes first then bids, then construction.”
“Engineering and design gets done within the next month or so. Bids and construction to follow.”
Carusone said Friday that she appreciates everything the city has done to help so far.
“We’ve had 100% backing from them. The mayor’s like whatever you need, just let us know and we’ll work with you. We’ll do the best we can,” she said.
“They really worked hard for us this year.”
