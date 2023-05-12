PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is back.
Starting today, the market will now be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Green Street at the City of Plattsburgh’s Harborside until it closes for the season Oct. 7.
NEW MANAGER, ADDITIONS
During market hours, Green Street will once again transition to a one-way road, so drivers will be directed through signage to drive around the Water Resource Recovery Facility and then exit to Dock Street.
First year manager of the market Sue Carusone said there’s a lot to be excited about for this season, including several new additions.
“The Little Free Library” is one of those additions, she said.
“It’s a book exchange, but we don’t so much use it as an exchange but as free books,” Carusone said.
Their power produce program is another.
“We have this power produce program, which is trying to get younger children to eat more fruits and vegetables. So what we do is we have $2 dollar coupons, and we hand those out and they can buy their own fruit or vegetables.”
“It’s to encourage them to feel empowered to buy something good to eat. and I have like coloring pages and recipes I’m going to set out on the table if they’re interested in that too.”
NEW VENDORS
For vendors, Carusone said they are also welcoming a few new ones.
“North Point Community Farm and Juniper Hill Farm are new this year. We have Tranquil Moon Massage coming this year,” she said.
In total, there will be about 30-35 vendors at the market throughout the season.
The vendors will range from fruits and vegetables to woodworking to jewelry to honey to photography to maple syrup and much more.
“There’s a big variety,” Carusone said, adding that there’s always room for more vendors to join.
CITY SUPPORT
Carusone also said the City of Plattsburgh has been helpful as they prepare to open.
“They want us to succeed and, you know, we want to succeed.”
Looking ahead to the season, Caursone said they are looking forward to having several musicians attend the market as well.
For events, Carusone said the public needs to keep their schedule open May 20, when a bike rodeo will be taking place in a nearby parking lot.
Anyone who buys from a vendor at the market that day will get a ticket for the raffle, she said.
“We’re gonna have a raffle on May 20 for a bike to coincide with the bike rodeo.”
“We’re gonna encourage people to come down here.”
More information about the market can now be found on their new website https://www.plattsburghfarmerscraftersmarket.com/.
