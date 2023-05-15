PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market opened for the season Saturday, featuring a variety of vendors selling produce, handmade crafts and more, as well as live music and a food truck on site.
“It's great to be back,” Tammy Bechard, co-owner of Bechard’s Sugarhouse and president of the Market Board, said.
“It is a very enjoyable time, I think for both the vendors and shoppers. We’ve got some new vendors joining us this season.”
MARKET VENDORS
The market is located at 26 Green Street along the City of Plattsburgh Harborside property.
Vendors include Winding Brook Farm, Turnpike Produce, Gonyo Farms, Red Oak Food Co., Natures Touch, Rita's Relics, Grammie’s Creations, Underwood Herbs, Bechard’s Sugarhouse, Gormancraft Fine Handcrafted Woodwork, RaknSak Photography, Border Bee Company, Reylyn by Design, Epic Dermis Soap Co. and more.
Informational tabling was provided by The Battle of Plattsburgh Association, Cornell Cooperative Extension for tips and advice on gardening and Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.
“I have been participating in the market for seven years. I help to educate people about insurance through Excellus programs and potentially enroll them,” Debbie Hughes, Marketplace facilitated enroller for Excellus, said.
“I try to put myself out and into the community, and this market is just the right spot. Some vendors will come in and talk to me or send their families in to talk to me; it is just the right amount of socializing and educating at the same time. I enjoy it.”
NEW PROGRAMS
This year the market is trying some new things to increase engagement, including the Little Free Library Book Exchange and The Power of Produce.
With the Little Free Library Book Exchange, market-goers can trade in a book at the market for a book of their choosing and receive a free bookmark with each book. You do not need to trade in a book, but it helps to grow the library.
The Power of Produce is a program focused on educating children about fruits and vegetables, local food systems and healthy food preparation through fun activities.
“The library and Power of Produce (program) seem really popular,” Market Manager Sue Carusone said.
“The kids and families really like it.”
Children can receive vouchers to spend on foods of their choice at the market. These vouchers give kids purchasing power to buy from farmers and local vendors at the market.
MAYORAL SUPPORT
Eleven new vendors are set to be at the market next week.
“I have been talking to the vendors, everyone is 100 percent ecstatic to be here,” City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest said.
“People are happy with the way things are going, due to the new management. This market is a staple of the community and it is important that the people behind it all receive our unfettered support.”
Rosenquest and members of the board were planning out where the new vendors should set up next week.
GOOD WEATHER FOR OPENING
The sunny and clear weather offered the market a nice opening day for both vendors and shoppers.
“It's so nice out today, it's good to be here,” Walter Wilson with Border Bee Company said.
“I'm seeing some familiar faces and repeat business. I just got back up here, I brought my bees down to Florida for the season, about 1,000 hives in total. Now we’re back and things are blooming again. It's non-stop work.”
Wilson is a third-generation beekeeper. His grandfather started the business in 1950 and it has since been passed down to his father and now Walter.
Next week, the market will raffle off a bike, courtesy of Winding Brook Farm, during a bike rodeo event. Marketgoers will receive one raffle from each vendor they make a purchase from.
The market is open every Saturday through October 7.
For more information about the market, a list of vendors or how to participate visit plattsburghfarmerscraftersmarket.com.
