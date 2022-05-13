PLATTSBURGH — It was Friday afternoon and six-month old Adriana was alert and ready for action in Plattsburgh’s South End.
Her twin sister Kinsley was nodding off, ready for a nap.
Their mother Deanna Zagres, 25, was calm for the moment.
“They both have a lactose allergy, so we have to give them the Similac Alimentum formula,” she said.
“It’s a hypoallergenic formula. Similac had a huge recall on their formulas about two months ago, and they stopped producing the powder. We have to switch over to the ready-to-use stuff, but the problem is a lot of the soy-based formula is impossible to find right now because of the shortage that is going on.”
WALK AWAY EMPTY-HANDED
Her family is enrolled in the New York State Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program.
“Thank God WIC has been working with us,” she said.
“They’ve been switching us back and forth to the powder, whatever we need, whatever they can do to help us to get us the formula. They’ve been great. The problem is going to five different stores that accept WIC to try and find at least one bottle of the ready-to-feed stuff. Sometimes, we don’t have any luck. So, we have to go almost daily to Price Chopper, Hannaford, Target, Walmart, Walgreen’s, you name it. We go to every store daily to try and find the formula, and sometimes we walk away empty handed. It’s been awful.”
‘OUR BIGGEST WORRY’
Adriana and Kinsley were born Oct. 24, 2021 to first-time parents, Nicholas and Deanna.
“They were preemies, and we had them over in Vermont,” Deanna said.
“And that’s when the shortage really began. They were on a high calorie formula. It was the Similac NeoSure that they were first on for the first like three months. We were basically having the same problem with that, going to stores and not being on the shelf, having to go to another store. It’s been around pretty much the entire time we’ve had them. It’s been extremely stressful.”
When Deanna was pregnant, this was the least of her worries.
“Now, it’s like our biggest worry is how we’re going to feed our babies because sometimes we get down to the last bottle and we don’t know what to do,” she said.
“If we should switch them? It’s every mom in Plattsburgh, right now, everywhere.”
NEED CERTAIN FORMULA
The twins can only drink certain formulas.
“I can’t just switch them to any kind or they break out or they get fussy,” Deanna said.
“They just can’t have any lactose-based formula. My brother ordered like 10 units online. Even if it is in the store, there is a limit. If you go to Walmart and there are 10 things on the shelf, you can only buy five. Yando’s, you can only buy two cans. Those two cans last us like maybe four days because we have two babies on the same formula. I feel for every mom that has to go through this right now.”
Thankfully, the girls are eating food now.
“We only have six more months to go to really worry about it,” Deanna said.
“But the moms with newborn babies that have an entire year, they are going to be stressing it out how they are going to feed their children. If they have a child with a milk allergy, it’s just insane.”
DON’T WATER DOWN FORMULA
The formula shortage is local, regional, throughout New York state, and nationwide.
“Parents are very, very worried,” Jamie L. Basiliere, executive director of the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country, said.
“They’ve been expressing concern to us, really this week, but I think for three or four weeks. There are some ways that some families are procuring infant formula. They are having relatives from other parts of the state and country who can find it send it to them. Some who have been on an automatic shipment like from a retailer, they may be doing okay.”
Families are advised not to dilute their infant formula to stretch it further.
“That could have a profound impact on baby’s health, right,” she said.
“They wouldn’t get all the calories and nutrition. I just can’t imagine, you know, with all of the other complexities facing families with babies – working, childcare, the increased expenses of food and travel, to add one more life-threatening challenge. This isn’t like we don’t have baby wipes. This is like food to nourish your baby. This is like a big deal.”
WIC EFFORTS
On February 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers not to use certain powdered infant formula products from Abbott Nutrition’s Sturgis, Michigan facility, and Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of certain products.
Since that time, the Food and Drug Administration has been working with Abbott and other manufacturers to bring safe products to the U.S. market and to increase the availability of infant and specialty formula products.
“So that’s what kind of started all of this shortage across the nation,” a Clinton County senior nutritionist with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children or WIC program, said.
“Every family has a WIC EBT card that their foods are loaded onto. They go to the store and purchase their food and formula with that WIC card. We have different levels whether if they are doing some breastfeeding or formula, so it kind of varies.”
Locally, the WIC office receives multiple calls daily from clients who cannot find formula.
“What we do is call the local stores in our area to see if they have any in stock,” she said.
“If not, we refer them to their pediatrician to see if they have any samples or check with the local food pantries as well. We are certainly doing the best we can to help all of families to get what they need.”
FOOD SHELF
The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf only has formula when they receive it as a donation, the same with JCEO of Clinton and Franklin Counties.
“It’s always asked for,” Shirley McIlwain, program coordinator, said.
“They need to call and request it, and if we have it, we do it.
“We receive formula as a donation. If there’s a donation of formula, we have it. If there’s not a donation, we don’t have it.”
SHORTAGE STRATEGIES
John Bernardi, CEO of the United Way of the Adirondacks, has heard from regional providers who are concerned about the shortage and are hoping that a coalition can be formed to help address these needs on a regional basis.
“We have begun to have these discussions, and we’re also engaging our elected officials to see if they can help with this and we will also be in touch with retailers and distributors to see what can be done,” he said.
Bernardi called the formula shortage very concerning and very frightening for parents with infants.
“We are hopeful that the situation will be short-term, but we want to be prepared in the region for longer-term challenges as well,” he said.
“We are working on creating some regional strategies that will help address the issue so that people won’t be too desperate.”
Bernardi said in a situation like this, the people that are impacted the greatest are ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families.
“And your other low and moderate income families,” he said.
“That is concerning. Because if you have the means, you’ll find a way to make it work. But if you’re struggling with financial instability, it’s much more difficult to find solutions to this type of problem.
“My concern is for everyone, but particularly the most vulnerable among us.”
