Plattsburgh Family Health adds new pediatrician

PLATTSBURGH — Hudson Headwaters Health Network has announced that Christina Gallus, M.D. has joined Plattsburgh Family Health.

Dr. Gallus received her bachelor’s degree from Binghamton University and her M.D. from the American University of the Caribbean.

She completed her pediatric residency at Goryeb Children’s Hospital-Atlantic Health Systems in Morristown, New Jersey. Prior to relocating to Upstate New York, Gallus practiced pediatrics at One Medical in New York City.

“I am proud to join the team at Hudson Headwaters. I admire their approach to preventive care and education in the communities they serve," she said.

As an avid hiker and lover of the outdoors, Gallus looks forward to serving families in the North Country.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Christina Gallus join our pediatrics and adolescent medicine team,” Dr. Yamilee Jacques, lead physician at Plattsburgh Family Health, said.

“She brings vast experience working with diverse populations and is fluent in both English and Romanian. She is a real asset to Hudson Headwaters as we continue to increase accessibility, expand services and improve patient experiences.”