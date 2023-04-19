PLATTSBURGH — Like so many other industries, dentistry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it slowly getting back to more normal procedures in the North Country.
When the pandemic began, dentist offices had to completely alter their original scheduling, many of which could not see patients for regular cleanings and could only take an appointment for an “emergency patient.”
“I think the biggest change was not having the ability to treat all our emergency patients during the shutdown,” Jessica Morris, office manager of High Peaks Dental in Plattsburgh, said.
“We had to follow strict guidelines as to who was an emergency versus who was not. One’s emergency differs from the other, so this was such a gray area and sometimes a difficult call to make.”
COVID CHANGES
In order to handle this, a “skeleton crew” would work to manage phone calls, reschedule appointments, remain in contact with patients and schedule emergency patients.
The seating in the waiting room was reduced to minimize contact between patients.
“Our schedule for emergency patients was designed to prevent patients overlapping, patients were screened over the phone while in their cars, and temperatures were checked and documented,” Morris said.
Other measures taken to reduce patient-patient or patient-staff contact included plexiglass shields, aerosol machines for the op rooms and the clinical staff wore full gowns that were disposable.
“Mostly, when we would see patients we would always treat them as if they had some sort of infectious disease, so OSHA standards were always kept up to date.” Morris said.
“We still limit the number of patients in our waiting area. Our schedule is also not scheduled at the capacity that we were pre-COVID.”
GETTING BACK TO WORK
Some dental practices had to close down for a brief period.
“Being out of work for two months was probably the biggest change,” Tom Gerner, doctor of dental surgery at True North Dentistry in Plattsburgh, said.
“The most surprising thing was that very few patients resisted coming in, we were pretty quickly busy again. The entire staff showed up too, everyone wanted to get back to work.”
Despite this, they too had to opt for a lighter schedule and less dense patient load.
“We are very lucky to have a patient-base that trusts us the way they do,” Gerner said.
“Another factor is that we have always participated in these universal precautions to prevent the spread of germs.”
HYGIENE GUIDELINES
Dentist offices have followed strict hygienic guidelines since prior to the pandemic, including gowns, gloves, masks, sprays and other ways of mitigating contaminates.
“Truthfully, I don’t think the pandemic changed much in dentistry,” Morris said.
“Chairside staff wore scrubs, gloves, masks, eye protection etc., everything laundered in-office, rooms were completely turned over post appointments, wiped down top to bottom, instruments fully autoclaved or sterilized. So the pandemic didn’t worry me on how it was going to change my professional life….I knew it would be more hectic with questions from patients. Prior to the pandemic, we treated every procedure with the utmost caution as we do now.”
Beyond the precautions taken, staff would reassure patients through transparent discussion.
“Patients were indeed hesitant at first, but the consistent conversations or discussions of sterilization and extensive protocols for cleaning helped ease them,” Morris said.
“Patients were definitely not afraid of the procedures, it was more about if instruments were clean and safe to use. Once again, on the clinical side of things; I was able to go into detail about the daily sterilization process and weekly tests on our sterilizers that we have always done even prior to the pandemic. Being honest and upfront with patients was the best thing we can do….still to this day, not only with how we do things, but why.”
GRIT, DETERMINATION AND A PLAN
Many people are returning to their regularly scheduled cleanings now that the guidelines and restrictions have been loosened.
“We are currently seeing an influx of patients, because they are realizing that they’ve been away for too long and you know the story, if something doesn’t hurt, you tend to forget about it,” Morris said.
“We lost some staff and gained some new staff so training had to occur, but with grit, determination, and a plan we got back to where we needed and wanted to be.”
On top of the pandemic and the changes in preventive measures that followed, many in the dentistry field did not return.
“Due to COVID, there was a nationwide shortage of dental hygienists. So many felt it was too dangerous to return to the field,” Morris said.
“Our dentists provided our patient base with their preventative care for over a year due to this. Even now, finding dental hygienists is a challenge.”
