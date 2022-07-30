PLATTSBURGH — Local couple Steve and Marty Connor’s quest to visit the last remaining Big Boys, the largest steam locomotives ever built, took them on a journey from one side of the country to the other.
“I think it was just a lark — an idea to see a lot of the United States,” Steve said.
“Within seeing these Big Boys, which are…pretty strewn out, you see them, you get into the area and you wander a little north or south; you’re seeing the whole United States.”
Just 25 Big Boys were built from 1941 to 1944 for use on the Union Pacific Railroad; specifically, the large locomotives were designed to haul large amounts of cargo over Sherman Hill in the Laramie Mountains of Wyoming.
Before the Big Boys, which were built in Schenectady, a helper service was needed to push smaller engines over the high-grade Wyoming mountain range.
The last Big Boy was officially retired in 1962, and today, just eight of them remain: seven of which are available for viewing at various museums around the country.
The eighth, number 4014, was restored and returned to service in 2019, though it spends most of its time now in Cheyenne, Wyoming, at Holiday Park.
Steve, 79, and his wife Marty, 78, saw their first Big Boy in person outside of the SteamTown National Historic Site, a railroad museum in Scranton, Pa., after they were married in 2006.
From that point on, Steve was determined to see the rest of the Big Boys.
“It was a childhood thing,” Marty said. “When we could travel, he said this is what he wanted to do, so it became his mission to see all eight of them.”
“He was quite persistent, and I didn’t have any druthers so I went along with him.”
From 2008 to 2014, their travels took them to Cheyenne, Wy., Denver, Colo., St. Louis, Mo., Pomona, Calif., Green Bay, Wis., Dallas, Texas; Omaha, Neb. and back to Scranton, where they saw their first one.
“I was checking them off as we visited them,” Steve said.
“I think the one that impressed me the most was in Omaha.”
Omaha’s Big Boy, number 4023, is located at Durham Western Heritage Museum. The couple made their stop there in 2012.
“It really is a beautiful setup that they have,” Steve added.
Marty said that she doesn’t believe there are many others out there who have embarked on a journey quite like theirs.
“Really they’re not that popular. People don’t go see them. If they see them they’re like ‘oh isn’t that interesting,’ but nobody (else) tries to see them; they’re not that exciting,” she said.
“Except to him.”
Steve first took an interest in trains as a child when his father worked for New York Central Railroad.
He graduated from Utica College with a degree in civil engineering, but he never got the chance to work with his true passion: trains.
“Being married to him was an eye opener for trains for me,” Marty said.
“I’ve seen more trains in the past 16 years than you can count.”
For most of their trips, the couple rode on Amtrak — often taking Plattsburgh’s now suspended Adirondack Line down to Rensselaer where they would then get on another Amtrak train to take them to their destination.
Steve and Marty hope to eventually make a final trip out to see, and hopefully, get to ride on number 4014, the last functioning Big Boy, because when they visited 4014 in at Los Angeles County Fairplex in 2011, it hadn’t been restored yet.
And with Steve being diagnosed with dementia three years ago, Marty said, they are running out of time to complete his dream.
“He has such a curious mind, dementia is a horrible disease,” she said.
“His bucket list is, if he can live long enough and they open it up to the public, he would love to have a ride…I’m not sure we’re ever going to travel again.”
“Well, I’m determined,” Steve said.
If the rail line in Plattsburgh is restored, it will be easier for them to make another, possibly final, trip.
“We love to travel; we really are railroad people,” Marty said.
“As soon as Amtrak is up and running, we, along with his walker and whatever else we need, we will be on Amtrak.”
