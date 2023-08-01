PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh SterRx facility is shuttering its doors.
According to a New York State Department Of Labor Warning, the pharmaceutical company, which was known for manufacturing and distributing sterile, compounded products, stated the reason for filing the closure notice on July 26 was “economic.”
Director of plant operations at SterRx Sarah McCoy released this statement Tuesday in regard to the closure:
“Recently, SterRX, LLC announced it has ceased operations and will close its manufacturing and distribution centers in Plattsburgh, pending their divestiture. The decision aligns ongoing operations with the future of the business. SterRx has been a long-time employer in the community and we realize the changes this decision will bring to the community. All employees will continue to receive full compensation and benefits until late October with severance tailored to years of employment following that period.”
There were 161 employees at the SterRx sites on Idaho Ave. and Connecticut Road.
PROVIDING PAY, BENEFITS FOR 90 DAYS
North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said as the company works through the process of being sold, the chamber will help with marketing.
“While we cannot speak for the company, we are working actively with them on marketing the operation over the next 90 days,” Douglas said.
“The company is providing pay and benefits for 90 days during which time efforts will continue to hopefully find a buyer. SterRx’s parent company, Sagent, was recently acquired by a global pharmaceutical company that is focusing on the other lines of business.”
Continued efforts to support employees during this time are also underway, Douglas said.
“We are currently working with the company to finalize a comprehensive informational and marketing package and are facilitating discussions with Empire State Development to define how the state can be helpful and supportive,” he said.
“The area workforce partners, including the State Labor Department and the Workforce Development Board, are also actively engaged in planning a collaborative approach to maximizing assistance and support for the employees should a sale not be achieved in the near term. The number one concern is the employees, and every effort we can make to ideally preserve employment at the site will be made.”
The employees are not represented by a union.
‘THIS IS A MAJOR HIT FOR OUR COMMUNITY’
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said his “heart goes out to the families and loved ones impacted by the recent closing of the SterRx facility in Plattsburgh.”
“I am disappointed by this decision especially since the North Country has continually invested in SterRx so that they have become a valued member of our local manufacturing sector,” Jones said.
“This is a major hit for our community, but I continue to work with local leaders and workforce development partners to find a reuse of the building and help the employees find new job opportunities.”
The closure of SterRx may come as a surprise to some as the company seemed to be developing and growing at a steady pace.
HAD OPENED NEW FACILITY
As previously reported by the Press-Republican in 2021, local officials helped celebrate SterRx breaking ground on a new 60,000-square-foot warehouse/distribution facility that the company would be leasing.
“Our growth has just hit this rapid growth trajectory so we’re just trying to keep up with the growth of our company,” McCoy said at the time.
SterRx has also been the recipient of big contracts over the years, including a contract worth up to $1 billion over five years in 2017, according to a Press-Republican article that year. At that time, the company had employed 45 people.
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said he was “Deeply saddened by the news” that SterRx would be closing.
“My heartfelt concern goes out to the employees. There is no doubt of the impact created by this closure,” Cashman said.
“I am fully committed to working hand-in-hand with government, private business, and workforce leaders in supporting the affected employees; collaborating in their quest for new employment prospects. This is no reflection of the workforce at SterRx. Any company would be fortunate to have these talented and dedicated employees.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.