PLATTSBURGH — New garden members, returning gardeners and others interested in renting a Plattsburgh Community Garden plot should submit their plot applications and/or plot fees soon.
The garden group operates a 60-plot garden in Melissa L. Penfield Park and a 14-plot garden at the Plattsburgh Housing Authority on South Catherine Street.
The fee at Penfield is $35 per plot, which includes access to water, compost and tools in a caring community dedicated to organic gardening. PHA gardeners pay $25 for the same services. PHA residents garden for free.
Experienced and beginning gardeners are welcome. Families, clubs and organizations can join.
Plots will be awarded at the group's annual kickoff meeting 10 a.m., Saturday, April 15, at the Plattsburgh Public Library. So, applications must be submitted by then.
To download an application and learn about how to submit, visit:
http://www.plattsburghcommunitygarden.org.
